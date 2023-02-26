Entertainment Movies The Best Photos from the 2023 SAG Awards From a funny Parks and Recreation reunion to Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park's epic pose, here are all the best photos from inside the 2023 SAG Awards By Stephanie Sengwe and Lauren Lieberman Lauren Lieberman Lauren Lieberman is the Senior Photo Editor of PEOPLE.com and EW.com. She has been with PEOPLE for more than a decade managing the online photo team, creating red carpet galleries, and producing signature online content. She graduated from NYU with a Bachelors in Communications. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 11:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 16 Reunion Time Earl Gibson/Shutterstock Aubrey Plaza goofs around with former Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Adam Scott. 02 of 16 Emotional Night Soul Brother/Shutterstock Fresh off her win for outstanding female performance in a television movie or limited series, Jessica Chastain tries to gather herself in the SAG Trophy room. 03 of 16 Star Sighting Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Ke Huy Quan sneaks in a quick selfie with fellow nominee Jenna Ortega. 04 of 16 Strike a Pose Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock The night's award for best pose goes to Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park, who pull off this move (ankle brace and all!) backstage. 05 of 16 A Moment for the Dress Matt Petit/Shutterstock Zendaya gets her gorgeous Valentino gown fluffed and primed for photographers. 06 of 16 Veteran's Circle Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett do the thing, sharing a laugh backstage. 07 of 16 Top Contenders George Pimentel/Shutterstock Zendaya and Austin Butler look super glamorous while posing for a pic during the show. 08 of 16 'Ozark' Gang Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Ozark costars Laura Linney, Jason Bateman and Julia Garner have a reunion inside the ceremony. 09 of 16 Looking Up Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Fran Drescher and Jeff Bridges have some fun for the photographers. 10 of 16 Warm Embrace Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Williams savor a sweet moment during a break in the show. 11 of 16 Tight Cast Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Adam DiMarco, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have a White Lotus moment while backstage at the SAG Awards. 12 of 16 BFFs for Life Matt Petit/Shutterstock After presenting his Amazing Spider-Man costar with the Life Achievement Award, Andrew Garfield and Sally Field share an inside joke backstage. 13 of 16 Leading Men Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Austin Butler and Taron Egerton catch up and share a laugh. 14 of 16 Award Musing Soul Brother/Shutterstock After winning the "most meaningful acknowledgement of my 55-year career," Sam Elliott takes a moment to soak it in. 15 of 16 Locked In Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Seth Rogen and Brendan Fraser are caught in deep conversation during a break in the program. 16 of 16 Quick Hello Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock Antonia Gentry has an exchange with Viola Davis during the show.