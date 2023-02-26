The Best Photos from the 2023 SAG Awards

From a funny Parks and Recreation reunion to Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park's epic pose, here are all the best photos from inside the 2023 SAG Awards

By Stephanie Sengwe
and
Lauren Lieberman
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor
Lauren Lieberman

Lauren Lieberman is the Senior Photo Editor of PEOPLE.com and EW.com. She has been with PEOPLE for more than a decade managing the online photo team, creating red carpet galleries, and producing signature online content. She graduated from NYU with a Bachelors in Communications.

Published on February 26, 2023 11:36 PM
01 of 16

Reunion Time

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Green Room, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Earl Gibson/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza goofs around with former Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Adam Scott.

02 of 16

Emotional Night

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Trophy Room, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Soul Brother/Shutterstock

Fresh off her win for outstanding female performance in a television movie or limited series, Jessica Chastain tries to gather herself in the SAG Trophy room.

03 of 16

Star Sighting

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Ke Huy Quan sneaks in a quick selfie with fellow nominee Jenna Ortega.

04 of 16

Strike a Pose

29th Annual SAG Awards - Cocktail Reception, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Feb 2023
Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock

The night's award for best pose goes to Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park, who pull off this move (ankle brace and all!) backstage.

05 of 16

A Moment for the Dress

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Matt Petit/Shutterstock

Zendaya gets her gorgeous Valentino gown fluffed and primed for photographers.

06 of 16

Veteran's Circle

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Cocktail Reception, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett do the thing, sharing a laugh backstage.

07 of 16

Top Contenders

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Zendaya and Austin Butler look super glamorous while posing for a pic during the show.

08 of 16

'Ozark' Gang

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Ozark costars Laura Linney, Jason Bateman and Julia Garner have a reunion inside the ceremony.

09 of 16

Looking Up

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Fran Drescher and Jeff Bridges have some fun for the photographers.

10 of 16

Warm Embrace

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Williams savor a sweet moment during a break in the show.

11 of 16

Tight Cast

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Cocktail Reception, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Adam DiMarco, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have a White Lotus moment while backstage at the SAG Awards.

12 of 16

BFFs for Life

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Backstage, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Matt Petit/Shutterstock

After presenting his Amazing Spider-Man costar with the Life Achievement Award, Andrew Garfield and Sally Field share an inside joke backstage.

13 of 16

Leading Men

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Cocktail Reception, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Austin Butler and Taron Egerton catch up and share a laugh.

14 of 16

Award Musing

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Trophy Room, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Soul Brother/Shutterstock

After winning the "most meaningful acknowledgement of my 55-year career," Sam Elliott takes a moment to soak it in.

15 of 16

Locked In

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Seth Rogen and Brendan Fraser are caught in deep conversation during a break in the program.

16 of 16

Quick Hello

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock

Antonia Gentry has an exchange with Viola Davis during the show.

