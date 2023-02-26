The Best Photos from the 2023 SAG Awards

01 of 16 Reunion Time Earl Gibson/Shutterstock Aubrey Plaza goofs around with former Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Adam Scott.

02 of 16 Emotional Night Soul Brother/Shutterstock Fresh off her win for outstanding female performance in a television movie or limited series, Jessica Chastain tries to gather herself in the SAG Trophy room.

03 of 16 Star Sighting Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Ke Huy Quan sneaks in a quick selfie with fellow nominee Jenna Ortega.

04 of 16 Strike a Pose Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock The night's award for best pose goes to Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park, who pull off this move (ankle brace and all!) backstage.

05 of 16 A Moment for the Dress Matt Petit/Shutterstock Zendaya gets her gorgeous Valentino gown fluffed and primed for photographers.

06 of 16 Veteran's Circle Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett do the thing, sharing a laugh backstage.

07 of 16 Top Contenders George Pimentel/Shutterstock Zendaya and Austin Butler look super glamorous while posing for a pic during the show.

08 of 16 'Ozark' Gang Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Ozark costars Laura Linney, Jason Bateman and Julia Garner have a reunion inside the ceremony.

09 of 16 Looking Up Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Fran Drescher and Jeff Bridges have some fun for the photographers.

10 of 16 Warm Embrace Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Williams savor a sweet moment during a break in the show.

12 of 16 BFFs for Life Matt Petit/Shutterstock After presenting his Amazing Spider-Man costar with the Life Achievement Award, Andrew Garfield and Sally Field share an inside joke backstage.

13 of 16 Leading Men Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Austin Butler and Taron Egerton catch up and share a laugh.

14 of 16 Award Musing Soul Brother/Shutterstock After winning the "most meaningful acknowledgement of my 55-year career," Sam Elliott takes a moment to soak it in.

15 of 16 Locked In Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Seth Rogen and Brendan Fraser are caught in deep conversation during a break in the program.