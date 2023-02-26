The Best Moments from the 2023 SAG Awards

01 of 10 Haley Lu Richardson Recruits Jamie Lee Curtis for 'White Lotus' Amy Sussman/WireImage, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Ahead of Sunday's awards ceremony, White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson stopped by the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show to chat with co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons alongside fellow SAG Awards 2023 ambassador Antonia Gentry. As their interview was coming to an end, Jamie Lee Curtis was waiting to step in. Richardson, noticing her, expressed her desire to see the 2023 SAG Award winner appear in White Lotus for its upcoming third season. "Everyone has been asking me who should be in season 3 and I keep saying you," Richardson said to Curtis. "Do you want to do it?" "Yes! I don't even know what it is, but I will do it," Curtis responded. "Okay! It's a good show," Richardson continued as Curtis asked, "Where does it shoot?" "In beautiful places around the world at five-star resorts," Richardson responded, as the show has been set in two luxurious accommodations at fictional hotels in Hawaii and Italy so far. After co-host Parsons jokingly noted how that was "a verbal contract," Curtis responded: "Wow, you know what? Twitter it or whatever you do!"

02 of 10 A 'Parent Trap' Reunion Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Amy Sussman/WireImage Lisa Ann Walter had a special date for this year's SAG Awards. The Abbott Elementary star walked arm-in-arm with Elaine Hendrix — her best friend and costar from the 1998 Disney classic The Parent Trap. "Lisa Ann Walter asked me to show up as her date, so by golly, I showed up as her date," Hendrix said on the red carpet. "She sure did," Walter replied. "It's the best-looking date in a tux I've ever had."

03 of 10 Sally Field Remembers Robin Williams Ahead of accepting her Life Achievement Award on Sunday night, Sally Field reminisced about her time working with Robin Williams in the 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire. Williams died in 2014 at age 63. "What you think about immediately is Robin. There isn't a moment of it that's not filled with my love and joy at being in his presence," she said of the film. "I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous, loving, sweet, geniously talented man." "We all miss him," added Field. "He should be growing old like me, for God's sakes. I hate it that he isn't here."

04 of 10 Jessica Chastain Shares a Memory of Philip Seymour Hoffman Kevin Winter/Getty While accepting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for Showtime's George & Tammy, Jessica Chastain took a moment to share encouraging words she once received from the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. After appearing visibly shocked when her name was revealed, and taking a brief fall before getting to the microphone, she reminisced about a time in college when Hoffman visited her class. "He told us all his frustrating stories about auditions and he encouraged us to keep going even when we felt like no one was watching us," she remembered of the actor, who died in 2014 at the age of 46. "And at the end of the talk, he said, 'I look forward to working with each of you,' and it really shocked me because it was like he brought it into being. A few years later it came true and I had the opportunity to do a play with him [Othello in 2009]." Chastain added, "I'm telling this story now because it reminds me of how powerful our mind is and that we are what our thoughts create. So I just wanna tell everyone who might be struggling at home, to all the actors that I get to meet: Keep going. You're one job away. I look forward to working with you. I'll see you on set. I love you."

05 of 10 Jamie Lee Curtis Gives a Shoutout to Her Parents Kevin Winter/Getty While accepting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jamie Lee Curtis took the chance to honor her late actor parents. "I'm wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother. They hated each other, by the way, by the end of it," she said with a laugh, referencing her movie star parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. "But my sister Kelly and I were born from love. My father was from Hungary and my mother was from Denmark, and they had nothing and they became these monstrous stars in this industry. My parents were actors. And I married an actor [Christopher Guest]." "I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do. I love being a part of a crew. I love being part of a cast. I love what we do with each other. It's such a beautiful job. And I know that so many people in our industry who are actors who don't get to do this job and you look at nights like this and think 'Is that ever going to be possible for me?' And I know you look at me and think 'Well, nepo baby, that's why she's there' — and I totally get it. But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing!" Concluding her speech, Curtis said, "What a f---ing dream, man."

06 of 10 Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega Own the Podium Kevin Winter/Getty When Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza stepped on stage to present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series, they revealed they just might be more alike than different. After taking a moment standing at the podium, Plaza finally said, "I don't know why they paired us up together," as they two maintained comedically straight faces. "I know, we have nothing in common," the Wednesday star replied as the audience continued to laugh at their similar vibes. "We should find the people who did this," Plaza said, before the two actors simultaneously recited, "And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations." "Okay, I see it now," Plaza joked.

07 of 10 Ke Huy Quan Makes History Kevin Winter/Getty When Ke Huy Quan accepted his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once on Sunday, he became the first Asian male to win a SAG Award for acting in a film. "Thank you, thank you so much!" Quan began. "This is a really emotional moment for me." "Recently, I was told that if I would've won tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category," he explained through tears. "When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change." He then reflected his decision to stop acting 20 years ago after first finding success as a child actor. "When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities, and now tonight here we are, celebrating. The landscape looks so different now than before. Thank you to everyone who contributed to these changes. Thank you so much to SAG-AFTRA for this truly, truly prestigious honor." He ended with a note of encouragement for aspiring actors: "Lastly, to all those at home who are watching and struggling, waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you. Thank you everyone for rooting for me, I will be rooting for you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

08 of 10 Sally Field Receives the Life Achievement Award Kevin Winter/Getty Sally Field's decades-long career was honored Sunday when she was given the SAG Life Achievement Award. Presented by her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield, who gave a heartfelt tribute to the actress who played the Aunt May to his Peter Parker, Field was sweetly accompanied to the stage by SAG Award nominee Austin Butler. As she recalled first joining the Screen Actors Guild and getting her first acting role in the 1960s sitcom Gidget, the actress said she "never knew what I would say or do" while learning to act on stage growing up. "I wasn't looking for the applause or the attention, even though that's nice ... sometimes," the actress said. "And it was never about a need to hide myself behind the characters of other people. Acting to me has always been about finding those few precious moments when I feel totally, utterly, sometimes dangerously alive. So the task has always been to find a way to get to that, to get to the work, to claw my way to it if necessary." During her speech, Field commended other actors in the room for their own difficult journeys toward success, noting that her career's "fight, as hard as it was, was lightweight compared to some of yours." After highlighting some of the roles she's played over the years, including "Mrs. Doubtfire's employer, Forrest Gump's mother, Lincoln's wife and Spider-Man's aunt," Field concluded by expressing gratitude. "There is not a day that I don't feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actor," she added. "Thank you, thank you, thank you for this great honor, from you, the people I most wanted respect from in my life. Actors."

09 of 10 Michelle Yeoh Wins — and Drops the F-Bomb Kevin Winter/Getty As Michelle Yeoh accepted the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the actress shared her unfiltered reaction to the honor. "SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here, every one of you know the journey, the roller-coaster ride, the ups and downs," Yeoh said. "But important, we never give up. I thank you for your love, for your support because I know I'm up against titans, rightly so." Yeoh paused for a minute before letting out, "S---!" and turned away in tears. The actress laughed and said "F---" as the crowd applauded. "Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me. Sally Field, you said all the right things," she said referencing Field's acceptance speech. "We're here because we love what we do and we'll never stop doing this because we really, really love it. But thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this."