Angela Bassett Says It Means a 'Great Deal' to Represent Chadwick Boseman at the 2023 SAG Awards

Bassett told PEOPLE that her late costar was "such a delight" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By
Published on February 26, 2023 08:43 PM
Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Angela Bassett is honored to be representing her late Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costar Chadwick Boseman at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On the red carpet of the awards show, the 64-year-old actress told PEOPLE that it "means a great deal" to honor Boseman and the Marvel film, which was nominated for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture.

"I was here...a couple of years ago, with my cast mates and it was great, we took home the best ensemble cast with the SAG Awards, so that was thrilling for us," she said of the cast's win in 2019 for 2018's Black Panther. "We were, of course, led by Chadwick who was there with us in our presence that day."

Angela Bassett and Chadwick Boseman. Kevin Winter/Getty

"It means a lot to return with this project that meant so much to him, and he was such a delight," she added. "So I'm just here representing."

Bassett, nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role during the evening's ceremony, also opened up about representing Black women during awards season.

"It feels absolutely tremendous, wonderful and just so satisfying," she shared. "I'm really appreciative, humbled absolutely and grateful."

Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in Black Panther. Marvel/Disney

Last month, Bassett paid tribute to Boseman — who died of cancer in 2020 — during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes for best supporting actress in a drama film for her performance as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel sequel.

"We were surrounded each and every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman," she said on stage. "We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to."

"We showed the world what Black united leadership [looks like] beyond, behind and in front of the camera."

She added, "To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing this character and showing so much love. We just made history with this nomination and this award. It belongs to all of us."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony are airing live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

