All the Fun Photos from Inside PEOPLE's 2023 SAG Awards Afterparty

01 of 13 Going Green Kevin Mazur/Getty The White Lotus stars Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza show off their new swag at PEOPLE's post-Screen Actors Guild Awards Gala, with décor from the Better Homes & Garden collection at Walmart and spirits by Campari, at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26.

02 of 13 Party People John Salangsang/Shutterstock Meanwhile, their costars Leo Woodall, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco live it up.

03 of 13 Twice as Nice Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Everything Everywhere All at Once winner Ke Huy Quan shows his appreciation to his statuettes.

04 of 13 Dance, Dance Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter has some fun for photographers.

05 of 13 Winners Walk Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Two of the night's big winners, Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, pause for a pic.

06 of 13 The Bright Stuff Kevin Mazur/Getty Nominee Viola Davis glows alongside husband Julius Tennon.

07 of 13 Arm Candy Christopher Polk/Shutterstock The Whale's Brendan Fraser proudly shows off his latest award.

08 of 13 Happy Face Christopher Polk/Shutterstock The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco enters the event with a very special guest.

09 of 13 Italian Job Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Ozark's Julia Garner gets in on the White Lotus glow with one of the show's stars, Beatrice Granno.

10 of 13 Sparkle Motion Kevin Mazur/Getty SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and ex Peter Marc Jacobson arrive in style.

11 of 13 The King's Crew Christopher Polk/Shutterstock The Woman King's Viola Davis, Sheila Atim and Gina Prince-Bythewood greet Danielle Deadwyler at the bash.

12 of 13 Happy Faces Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Julia Garner gives a sweet show of support to her winning Ozark costar, Jason Bateman.