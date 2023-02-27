Entertainment Movies All the Fun Photos from Inside PEOPLE's 2023 SAG Awards Afterparty The casts of the White Lotus, Ozark and more kicked back at the annual gala after the starry 2023 awards By Kate Hogan Published on February 27, 2023 07:42 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 13 Going Green Kevin Mazur/Getty The White Lotus stars Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza show off their new swag at PEOPLE's post-Screen Actors Guild Awards Gala, with décor from the Better Homes & Garden collection at Walmart and spirits by Campari, at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26. 02 of 13 Party People John Salangsang/Shutterstock Meanwhile, their costars Leo Woodall, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco live it up. 03 of 13 Twice as Nice Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Everything Everywhere All at Once winner Ke Huy Quan shows his appreciation to his statuettes. 04 of 13 Dance, Dance Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter has some fun for photographers. 05 of 13 Winners Walk Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Two of the night's big winners, Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, pause for a pic. 06 of 13 The Bright Stuff Kevin Mazur/Getty Nominee Viola Davis glows alongside husband Julius Tennon. 07 of 13 Arm Candy Christopher Polk/Shutterstock The Whale's Brendan Fraser proudly shows off his latest award. 08 of 13 Happy Face Christopher Polk/Shutterstock The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco enters the event with a very special guest. 09 of 13 Italian Job Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Ozark's Julia Garner gets in on the White Lotus glow with one of the show's stars, Beatrice Granno. 10 of 13 Sparkle Motion Kevin Mazur/Getty SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and ex Peter Marc Jacobson arrive in style. 11 of 13 The King's Crew Christopher Polk/Shutterstock The Woman King's Viola Davis, Sheila Atim and Gina Prince-Bythewood greet Danielle Deadwyler at the bash. 12 of 13 Happy Faces Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Julia Garner gives a sweet show of support to her winning Ozark costar, Jason Bateman. 13 of 13 Tall Tale Christopher Polk/Shutterstock The Whale's Brendran Fraser and Hong Chau share a tender moment inside the bash.