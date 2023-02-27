All the Fun Photos from Inside PEOPLE's 2023 SAG Awards Afterparty

The casts of the White Lotus, Ozark and more kicked back at the annual gala after the starry 2023 awards

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 27, 2023 07:42 AM
01 of 13

Going Green

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The White Lotus stars Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza show off their new swag at PEOPLE's post-Screen Actors Guild Awards Gala, with décor from the Better Homes & Garden collection at Walmart and spirits by Campari, at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26.

02 of 13

Party People

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, their costars Leo Woodall, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco live it up.

03 of 13

Twice as Nice

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Everything Everywhere All at Once winner Ke Huy Quan shows his appreciation to his statuettes.

04 of 13

Dance, Dance

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter has some fun for photographers.

05 of 13

Winners Walk

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Two of the night's big winners, Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, pause for a pic.

06 of 13

The Bright Stuff

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Nominee Viola Davis glows alongside husband Julius Tennon.

07 of 13

Arm Candy

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The Whale's Brendan Fraser proudly shows off his latest award.

08 of 13

Happy Face

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco enters the event with a very special guest.

09 of 13

Italian Job

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Ozark's Julia Garner gets in on the White Lotus glow with one of the show's stars, Beatrice Granno.

10 of 13

Sparkle Motion

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Kevin Mazur/Getty

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and ex Peter Marc Jacobson arrive in style.

11 of 13

The King's Crew

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The Woman King's Viola Davis, Sheila Atim and Gina Prince-Bythewood greet Danielle Deadwyler at the bash.

12 of 13

Happy Faces

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Julia Garner gives a sweet show of support to her winning Ozark costar, Jason Bateman.

13 of 13

Tall Tale

SAG PEOPLE After Party Gala
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The Whale's Brendran Fraser and Hong Chau share a tender moment inside the bash.

