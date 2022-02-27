The 28th annual SAG Awards are currently airing from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California

SAG Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are officially underway.

2022's star-studded show is currently airing from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

This year, Helen Mirren will be the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. As of November when that announcement was made, she is the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient, with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins.

"It's a pinnacle," Mirren, 76, recently told PEOPLE of the honor. "From a pinnacle, you've only got two choices and that's down or up to the clouds. Having said that, it's a great pinnacle to find yourself standing on."

Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario are also serving as Ambassadors of the ceremony. Butler, 31, and Daddario, 35, "will present on the show, and provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony," the Screen Actors Guild said in a statement earlier this month.

Read on for the full list of winners. (The list will be updated as the night progresses.)

MOVIES

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

TELEVISION

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Squid Game S1 Credit: Netflix

STUNTS

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings