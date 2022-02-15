Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler Named Ambassadors for 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

2022 SAG Awards Ambassadors Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler will present "and provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access"

The pair were chosen as "actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers," according to a release. "These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors."

Butler, 31, and Daddario, 35, "will present on the show, and provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony," according to SAG.

"The Ambassadors will also participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events, including an inaugural private dinner hosted by presenting sponsor Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone's Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant," the release adds.

Butler is know for his roles as Zach Dempsey on 13 Reasons Why, Brett Willis on K.C. Undercover and Reggie Mantle on the first season of Riverdale.

After her breakthrough role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series, Daddario appeared in films like Texas Chainsaw 3D, Baywatch and The Layover.

She recently made waves as Rachel in The White Lotus. The HBO dramedy series was renewed for a second season in August.

This year, Helen Mirren will be the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. As of November, the 76-year-old actress is the most-decorated recipient of the honor, with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins.