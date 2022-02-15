Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler Named Ambassadors for 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario have been named Ambassadors for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The pair were chosen as "actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers," according to a release. "These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors."
Butler, 31, and Daddario, 35, "will present on the show, and provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony," according to SAG.
"The Ambassadors will also participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events, including an inaugural private dinner hosted by presenting sponsor Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone's Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant," the release adds.
Butler is know for his roles as Zach Dempsey on 13 Reasons Why, Brett Willis on K.C. Undercover and Reggie Mantle on the first season of Riverdale.
He also appeared in Shazam! and will reprise his role as Adult Eugene in the upcoming sequel, and starred as Trevor in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever. He will next be seen in Swimming with Sharks.
After her breakthrough role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series, Daddario appeared in films like Texas Chainsaw 3D, Baywatch and The Layover.
She recently made waves as Rachel in The White Lotus. The HBO dramedy series was renewed for a second season in August.
SAG-AFTRA unveiled the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony on Instagram last month, with help from Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens.
Nominees include films like Don't Look Up and House of Gucci, as well as television series like Squid Game and Ted Lasso. Celebrities who scored nods include Cynthia Erivo, Sandra Oh, Steve Martin and Jennifer Aniston, among many others.
This year, Helen Mirren will be the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. As of November, the 76-year-old actress is the most-decorated recipient of the honor, with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins.
The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.
