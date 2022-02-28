Marlee Matlin Celebrates Deaf Culture as CODA Wins Outstanding Movie Cast at 2022 SAG Awards

"This validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anybody else," Marlee Matlin said while accepting the award for CODA

CODA just got a huge honor.

On Sunday night, the AppleTV+ film won outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The film beat out fellow nominees Belfast, Don't Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard.

CODA is a coming-of-age drama about a high school student who aspires to be a singer and is the only hearing member of her deaf family. It stars Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez.

Matlin, 56, accepted the award on behalf of the film, telling the audience, "I'm stunned, I'm stunned."

"We need to thank SAG-AFTRA, you guys, you voted for us. We wanna thank AppleTV+ for trusting us, for believing in us [and] our movie," she said, before thanking the producers, the director, writers and interpreters who contributed to the project.

"Thank you for writing the words and including deaf culture, we love you," she continued. "The interpreters, thank you all the CODA interpreters and all CODAs everywhere, all over the world. My kids, all four of them are CODAs."

"And look, you are all our peers," she went on, referencing the stars in the audience. "We deaf actors have come a long way. [For] 35 years, I have been seeing so much work out there and all this time, I've watched all of your films and I pay the deepest respect to all of you."

"Is Meryl Streep here?" Matlin asked as she searched through the crowd for the actress, whose film Don't Look Up was also nominated in this category. Once she had spotted Streep, Matlin told her, "Oh my god, I love you!"

Concluding her speech, Matlin proudly told the audience, "This validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anybody else."

"We look forward to more opportunities for deaf actors [and] deaf culture. Thank you. We love you," she said, before showing everyone how to say "I love you" in sign language.

This wasn't the only award CODA won on Sunday. Earlier in the evening, Kotsur, 53, made history when he was named outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role. The victory made him the first deaf male actor to win a solo SAG Award.

Ahead of the awards, Derbez recently told PEOPLE, "Look, I've been dreaming of the Oscars, and at least being part of the Oscars in a certain way, for so many, many years that I want to have high expectations. Of course, I think this movie has a lot of potential because it's inclusive, it's interesting. It's a new story. You haven't heard about these kinds of stories."

"It has everything. It has comedy, it has heart, it has drama. It has everything," he added. "So I think it's perfect for the award season. But I don't want to think about it too much."