SAG Awards 2022 Nominations: Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Ben Affleck Score Nods
The SAG Awards are highlighting the year's best performances.
SAG-AFTRA unveiled the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Wednesday morning on Instagram, with help from Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens.
The SAG Awards ceremony is set to broadcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.
This year, Helen Mirren will be the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. As of November when that announcement was made, Mirren, 76, is the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins.
"I am honored to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award," said Mirren in a statement. "Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me."
Read on for the full list of nominees.
MOVIES
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
TELEVISION
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
STUNTS
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings