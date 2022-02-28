Lady Gaga Is Overcome with Emotion While Hugging Helen Mirren at 2022 SAG Awards

In between commercial breaks on Sunday evening, the actresses were spotted chatting with each other and sharing a long embrace.

At one point while they hugged, Gaga, 35, could be seen crying in Mirren's arms, seemingly overjoyed to be meeting the legendary English actress.

As Gaga cried in her arms, Mirren, 76, was seen comforting the Grammy Award-winning singer and wiping tears from her eyes.

helen mirren, lady gaga Helen Mirren and Lady Gaga | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meanwhile, Mirren was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award. To date, she is the most decorated SAG Life Achievement honoree, with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five SAG Award wins.

In her acceptance speech, the star said, "Lifetime achievement, sounds so grand, I suppose I'm still alive so by that measure, I'm eligible." She went on to share her "mantra" that is behind all of her achievements so far: "Be on time and don't be an ass."

Mirren then continued, "Thank you S-A-G so much for this, I hate to say SAG at my age, it's always S-A-G for me," she said as the crowd laughed.

"I am simultaneously enormously proud and yet with the understanding that I do not deserve this and there is the conflict I believe you all understand: insecurity versus ego. That cocktail I believe most actors sip in the evening as they contemplate on the gift they received the moment they decided to become an actor," she went on.

Mirren also mentioned her struggle in knowing what to say during this speech: "I've been angsting about what to say tonight and then it came to me: to all those people with whom I have shared my professional life, the actors!"

Though Gaga did not win an award on Sunday, she appeared to have a great time at the ceremony catching up with her famous friends, including her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper.

The pair lovingly embraced one another while attending the star-studded event, smiling as they reunited more than three years after their award-winning film was released.

The "Rain On Me" singer also received a sweet shoutout from Ariana DeBose while she was giving her acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role. "Thank all of you, all of you staring at me, so many of you, dear God," said DeBose, who won for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story. "Hi Lady Gaga, you're amazing!"