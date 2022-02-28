A Star Is Born Reunion! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Share Sweet Embrace at 2022 SAG Awards

The A Star Is Born costars lovingly embraced one another while attending the star-studded event, smiling as they reunited more than three years after their award-winning film was released.

While Cooper, 47, looked handsome in a classic black suit and bow tie ensemble, Gaga, 35, looked stunning in a custom plunging white Georgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown featuring a glittering embroidered bustier.

LADY GAGA, BRADLEY COOPER Credit: Ed Herrera/Getty

The Grammy Award-winning singer and actress is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott directed murder drama House of Gucci, while Cooper was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his part in Licorice Pizza.

"I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I'll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I'm very lucky to have worked with her," Cooper told PEOPLE of their bond in 2018.

Lady Gaga Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"I'm just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her because that's quite a vessel to go through," Cooper said of Gaga.

Added the father of one: "Because it's really what you do with it, and she's such a beautiful human being."

In turn, Gaga had nothing but nice things to say about her costar and their connection, revealing that she essentially started treating him like family from the get-go.

"We had instant chemistry when I met him," Gaga said. "As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, 'You hungry?' We're both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together."