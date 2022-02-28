King Richard's Saniyya Sidney Says She's Still in Touch with Serena and Venus Williams: 'That's Family'

Saniyya Sidney has formed a lifelong bond with Serena and Venus Williams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She recalled meeting the Williams sisters for the first time when Will Smith (who portrays their father Richard Williams Jr. in the film) surprised her and Demi Singleton (who plays Serena) with a visit from the tennis superstars. Sidney said the experience was unlike any other.

"Oh my gosh, Demi and I ... we were just like, 'Okay, what are we gonna do?'" she said. "But it was an amazing experience and we just talked and talked and talked. Those are our big sisters now, which is just crazy to say."

So is she still in touch with them? asked PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons. "Oh, yeah," she said. "Like, that's family, for sure."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Saniyya Sidney Serena and Venus williams Credit: getty (2)

King Richard follows Serena and Venus' start in tennis and their rise to becoming champions in the sport. The film comes from director Reinaldo Marcus Green (Joe Bell).

Alongside Sidney, Singleton, 15, and Smith, 53, the film also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott and Tony Goldwyn.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

During her interview with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, where she wore a cornflower blue Yeprem gown, Sidney also opened up about when she got the call that she had landed the part of Venus.

"It was a dream come true, first of all," she said. "My agents called me, I was so nervous and excited, and when they told me, I was crying — 'cause I was playing my childhood hero."