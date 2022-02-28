Kevin Costner stopped by the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards where he recalled working with Whitney Houston on the 1992 film

Kevin Costner Reflects on Bodyguard Costar Whitney Houston at SAG Awards: 'We'll Never Forget'

Kevin Costner looks back on fondly his friendship with the late Whitney Houston, and ahead of Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, he told PEOPLE how he continues to keep her memory alive.

The Yellowstone actor, 67, stopped by the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet and took a moment to reflect on working with Houston, who died 10 years ago this month, on the 1992 film The Bodyguard.

"When movies are working at their very best, they're about moments and images that you'll never ever forget," said Costner.

He continued, referencing Houston's chart-topping cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You": "I don't think we'll ever forget when that little song came out, that she just blew up. She sang the first part of it a cappella and musically the world was never the same."

He continued, "We have a moment of her in that movie we'll never ever forget that and I think that when movies are working at their best, that's what can happen."

whitney houston, kevin costner Credit: Ben Glass/Warner Bros/Regency/Canal +/Kobal/Shutterstock

The film forged a strong friendship between Houston and Costner, who attended and spoke at her funeral in 2012.

Costner, though, has credited Lawrence Kasdan's script for easing the way into their friendship.

"[It was a] very funny, acidic kind of relationship that was unique," he previously told Entertainment Weekly of the script. "His own rhythm of language that I knew would create [sparks]. It just caught [Houston] at a really high moment or actually created a high moment for her."

He added, "The words provide the chemistry in a way."