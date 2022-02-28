Jung Ho-yeon is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Jung Ho-yeon Calls First-Ever SAG Awards Appearance 'Undescribable': 'Such an Honor To Be Here'

Jung Ho-yeon, star of the hit Netflix series Squid Game, is fully taking in her first-ever Screen Actors Guild Awards experience.

During an interview with Laverne Cox on the E! News red carpet ahead of the 28th annual SAG Awards, the model-turned-actress, 27, got candid about being nominated for the first time.

"It's an undescribable-like feeling," she said when asked about attending the awards show, "You know it's just, it's been so quick so I can't really digest this feeling and life and everything. It's just such an honor to be here and to be nominated with my Squid Game members."

Multiple cast members of the wildly popular show are up for awards tonight, with Ho-yeon — who sunned in a Louis Vuitton gown — in the running for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series. Costar Lee Jung-jae is up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.

The show itself made SAG Awards history as the first non-English series to earn a "best ensemble" nomination. Other shows competing for a coveted award in the category include The Handmaid's Tale, Succession, The Morning Show, and Yellowstone.

Squid Game is nominated for a total of four awards.

Additionally, Ho-yeon opened up about her Louis Vuitton look for Sunday's big event, telling Cox, "I wanted to create a look that was very glamorous, but also mixed in pretty Korean traditional aspects as well."

In an interview with Vogue for their January 2022 cover, the actress opened up about overnight fame, telling the outlet, "The feeling, there's a limit to what words can express."

However, as her fame began to skyrocket, she said her family helped keep her grounded amid all the chaos.

"My mom did joke that my acting was very realistic, like when I'm being mean to her," she said, adding a laugh.

"My younger sister never really took an interest in my career," the star continued. "She just thinks of me as her older sibling, so when she told me that my acting was 'not that bad' in Squid Game, I was quite surprised."