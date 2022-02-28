Jessica Chastain Is 'Completely Stunned' to Win Best Actress SAG Award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain received her praise!

The star, who played the title role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, won the outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role trophy at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

"Whoa. Wow. Okay I'm really surprised. Thank you SAG-AFTRA for this, I'm completely stunned," said Chastain, 44, as she accepted her award. "I'm the luckiest person ever."

The actress said it "was a dream of mine" to play Tammy Faye Messner (formerly Bakker), a televangelist who broke from the norm with her support for HIV patients at the height of the AIDS crisis.

"She was a real trailblazer," Chastain said, before pausing and saying "I'm so nervous!"

Chastain continued, "She wrapped her arms around those who were repeatedly cast aside and she launched herself into decades of LGBTQ love. I worked on the project for ten years, and I hope that we made her story in a way that she would be proud of."

In her speech, she talked about how her fellow actors have inspired her work.

"I wanted to be an actor my whole life, and ever since I was a kid it was the only thing I ever really thought about, and there were years of studying and auditioning and not getting jobs," she said. "And I know what that feels like and I know the loneliness of what that feels like."

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Jessica Chastain | Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

She continued, "And so, for those of you who are struggling and feeling unseen I just want you to keep going because you're one job away, I promise! And the thing that really kept me going was you. It was everyone in this room and it was this community."

Chastain also touched on the current fight between Russia and Ukraine.

"And I love my artistic family, and my heart is with our international family all over the world right now who is fighting for their safety and their freedom," she said. "I love you all so much, thank you very, very much."

In September, Chastain told PEOPLE about wanting to shed new light on the real-life Tammy Faye, who faced scandals and years of public mockery alongside her husband and PTL co-founder Jim Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield in the movie.

She said she wanted the film to help audiences "see her value beyond her husband's salacious mistakes and crime."

Added Chastain, "She always made it her mission that everyone understood she was grateful that they were alive. That's a beautiful gift to give."

