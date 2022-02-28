"It's something that is really unique," Javier Bardem said while appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Javier Bardem Says It's 'Very Special' He and Wife Penélope Cruz are Both Nominated for Oscars in 2022

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz are a Hollywood power couple!

While appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actor, 52, celebrated being nominated this awards season alongside his wife, 42.

While Bardem is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his part in Being the Ricardos at the SAG Awards, he is also nominated for Best Actor for the same role at the upcoming Academy Awards. Cruz, meanwhile, is nominated at the Oscars ceremony for Best Actress in Parallel Mothers.

"It makes it very special," Bardem said of the tandem nominations. "I mean, the fact that we are both nominated ... in the same year, it's something that is really unique."

When asked by PEOPLE's Janine Rubenstein who learned of their honor first, Bardem noted that he learned of his nomination before his wife.

'Loving Pablo' Photocall - 65th San Sebastian Film Festival

Bardem, who previously won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for No Country for Old Men in 2008, recently told Deadline of how he and Cruz celebrated at home following the nominations. (Cruz won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2009 for Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which also starred Bardem.)

"We were on the sofa, cuddled together waiting to see what was going to happen," he told the outlet. "When they announced my nomination first, I was very excited, but it wasn't a true celebration until we heard she was also nominated. We would not be able to truly celebrate together if one of us was disappointed."

"As soon as her nomination came through, we really felt the emotion of what this all means," Bardem continued. "This really hit us deep in our hearts to be able to share something so beautiful and so special together."

Bardem also noted that while his nomination was "truly an honor and a privilege to be recognized," it was his wife's nomination "that brings me the most happiness." He added: "If we were normal people, we would do a party. But we're actually quite boring."

Cruz and Bardem have starred in several movies together, beginning with 1992's Jamón, Jamón and continuing with Live Flesh, Don't Tempt Me, Vicky Cristina Barcelona and The Counselor, to name a few.

Last month, Cruz spoke to Entertainment Tonight about possibly working once again with her husband of 11 years, after seeing his performance in Being the Ricardos.

"I would love to," she said of doing a musical with her husband. "I saw my husband singing in the Ricardos and he did an incredible job. He was feeling the same way I was feeling when I did Nine when I had no idea that I could sing but then Rob Marshall convinced me after doing a couple of tests that I could."

Cruz continued, "And then because I danced for 18 years, ballet, and I'm a big fan of the dance world and music, it's such a powerful art for me, even more than cinema, so for me, the genre of musicals is a dream! I've only done once, so I hope I can repeat it someday."