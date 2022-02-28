All of the Cutest Couples at the 2022 SAG Awards
Your favorite celebrity couples graced the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in style
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Kidman — nominated for outstanding actress in a motion picture for playing Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos — had her husband, country singer Urban, by her side at the 2022 SAG Awards.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
The Smiths coordinated on the red carpet in black and navy ensembles, fitting for his nomination for his work in King Richard.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Hill shined on the red carpet in a metallic gown alongside (both on- and off-screen) husband McGraw. The 1883 stars presented for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series together — talk about a fun date night activity!
Amelia Warner and Jamie Dornan
Warner looked pretty in pink alongside her husband, Dornan, nominated for outstanding supporting actor for his work in Belfast.
Piper Perabo and Stephen Kay
Yellowstone actress Perabo struck a pose with her hubby, Kay, who has also directed served as her director on a few episodes of the hit show.
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker
Tick, Tick ... BOOM! actress Hudgens brought her boyfriend, Tucker, to the SAG Awards as her plus-one.
Allison Dunbar and Ron Perlman
Dunbar and fiancé Perlman turned the 2022 SAG Awards into date night.
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox
Succession star Cox made sure to have his wife, actress Ansari-Cox, by his side at the 2022 SAG Awards.
Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos
Looking dapper in a three-piece suit, the Succession star cozied up to wife and Hannah actress Enos, in red Monique Lhuillier.
Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Domińczyk
The Succession actress, nominated with her cast for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, held hands with husband and Moonfall star Wilson.
Ruairi O'Connor and Charlotte Hope
The Morning Show star and girlfriend Hope shared a sweet red carpet kiss.
Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal
The Morning Show actress was looking pretty in pink as she walked the carpet with her attorney husband.
Christopher Backus and Mira Sorvino
Sorvino, there to present best ensemble in a comedy series, suited up for a date night with hubby Backus.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog costars and real-life couple looked incredible together. Dunst sparkled in a red gown and Plemons donned a classic black tuxedo.
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
The actors, who have been linked since 2017, matched in black as they made their red carpet debut.
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
The duo, who've been married since 2004, enjoyed a date night at the SAG Awards ceremony, where Costner was up for a statuette for Yellowstone.
Sacha Dhawan and Anjli Mohindra
Dhawan, up for best ensemble in a comedy series for The Great, coordinated with his partner, British actress Mohindra.
Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues
The Yellowstone star, who plays Kayce Dutton on the drama series, posed with his wife, model Rodrigues.
Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray
The pair was all smiles ahead of the big night, during which Kotsur took home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor for CODA.
Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton
Aselton sparkled on the carpet as she leaned on husband Duplass, nominated for The Morning Show.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
A Million Little Things star Ritter escorted his Yellowjackets star wife down the red carpet.