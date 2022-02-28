Ariana DeBose Gives Lady Gaga a Shout-Out While Accepting First-Ever SAG Award: 'You're Amazing'

Ariana DeBose won the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her role as Anita in West Side Story

Ariana DeBose is dancing towards awards season gold — and giving Lady Gaga a sweet shout-out along the way!

On Sunday, the star won outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story at the 2022 SAG Awards. The award marks DeBose's first-ever nomination and win at the SAG Awards.

"Thank you. My heart is beating in my chest right now," she began through tears. "It's taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor. My roots come from the dance world and the Broadway stage, and the Anita we see on screen took every bit of me but she took 10 years to make and I'm extremely proud of her and of our film."

"And I really do believe that when you recognize one of us, you recognize all of us so thank you SAG-AFTRA for this recognition," she added.

DeBose continued her speech by thanking several people, including director Steven Spielberg and the cast and crew of West Side Story, before calling out one specific audience member.

"And just thank all of you, all of you staring at me, so many of you, dear God," she said. "Hi Lady Gaga, you're amazing!"

"I have watched so many of you for a very long time," DeBose continued. "You have inspired me and continue to do so and I am just thrilled to be among you, so thank you."

WEST SIDE STORY, Ariana DeBose Credit: 20th Century Studios

Backstage, DeBose was asked about her Gaga shout-out.

"Oh, there was absolutely no inspiration for that," she said. "She just was there. She looks beautiful. She's got the beautiful electric blonde hair and she's wearing white. You can't miss her. And she also had a very intense stare. And it took me aback so it was a polite, 'Well, you're beautiful and you're Lady Gaga' moment for me. I'm such a fan of her music and her artistry so that was my fan girl moment. And you know what? I'm not gonna apologize for it. I stand by it."

The other nominees in the category were Caitríona Balfe (Belfast), Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) and Ruth Negga (Passing).

DeBose, who plays Anita in the movie musical, recently told U.K. Harper's BAZAAR about career advice she sticks to: "I've been given several valuable pieces of advice. [Director] Matthew Vaughn recently told me, 'Don't change.' Know yourself, know what you stand for, what you like, and never stop speaking up for yourself. I think when you work in the entertainment industry, people around you change — but if you know who you are, you're the constant, and so it allows you to steer your own ship and make your own choices."

"So that's my goal. I really hope I don't change," she added. "I actually like who I am right now!"

West Side Story is available to stream on HBO Max and Disney+ starting March 2.