From Glam Red Carpet Shots to Sweet Cast Reunions: The Must-See Photos from the 2022 SAG Awards

See Kerry Washington, the cast of Squid Game and more let loose at the 2022 SAG Awards 

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated February 28, 2022 02:20 PM

1 of 30

Going Glam

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kerry Washington stunned in a bright yellow Celia Kritharioti gown, Messika jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday night. 

2 of 30

Squid Game Selfie

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The Squid Game cast paused on the red carpet to take a snapshot. 

3 of 30

Nailing It

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

When your nails match your ensemble so perfectly, you simply must show them off, which is was Cynthia Erivo did on the red carpet. 

4 of 30

She Comes in Peace

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Hacks star Poppy Liu gave the cameras a message while heading into the SAG Awards

5 of 30

Morning Show Reunion

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The Morning Show costars Desean Terry and Karen Pittman caught up on the red carpet. 

6 of 30

Trophy Life

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Helen Mirren? More like Helen Mirror! The actress struck a pose alongside a cutout of a SAG Award statuette. 

7 of 30

Suit and Tie

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Elle Fanning had The Great-est fashion sense on Sunday night. 

8 of 30

Twirl Time

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hacks star Carl Clemons-Hopkins had a moment ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards. 

9 of 30

Bright Spots

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Saniyya Sidney and Ariana DeBose rocked bold colors and big smiles on the red carpet. 

10 of 30

To the Point

Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ozark star Jason Butler Harner let us know that Only Murders in the Building's Amy Ryan was one to watch at the SAG Awards. 

11 of 30

Stealing a Smooch

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker shared a sweet kiss. 

12 of 30

A Major '90s Moment

Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

It was a Romy and Michele reunion for Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, who looked "so cute" while meeting Fran Drescher. 

13 of 30

The Reunion We Were Waiting For

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A Star Is Born's Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a warm embrace inside the venue.

14 of 30

Nothing but Glove

Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

House of Gucci star Salma Hayek got our attention in a glamorous pink Gucci gown and matching sheer, elbow-length gloves. 

15 of 30

Hollywood Royalty

Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Dame Helen Mirren met the stars of King Richard, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith

16 of 30

One Fierce Photo

Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

It's impossible to name a more iconic (or talented) trio than Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo and Kerry Washington. 

17 of 30

The Happy Cast of Hacks

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Nothin' but a bunch of Hacks here! Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Johnny Sibilly, Rose Abdoo and Paul W. Downs hugged it out on the red carpet.

18 of 30

Sandra Oh-MG

Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

The Chair actress Sandra Oh posed for a pic with Don't Look Up's Tyler Perry. 

19 of 30

Child's Play

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ciarán Hinds and Caitriona Balfe goofed around with their Belfast costar, Jude Hill. 

20 of 30

Giving Happy Tears

Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

HoYeon Jung got emotional after winning the SAG Award for outstanding actress in a drama series for her role in Squid Game

21 of 30

Twice the Wins

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Michael Keaton and Jeremy Strong showed off their SAG Awards — Keaton's for outstanding performance by a male actor (Dopesick) and Strong's for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series (Succession). 

22 of 30

Gimme That!

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Nominee Andrew Garfield made a grab for Nicholaus Braun's SAG Award, which Braun won alongside his Succession castmates for best ensemble in a drama series. 

23 of 30

A Kiss for His Miss

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith shared some PDA after Smith's SAG Award win for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for King Richard. 

24 of 30

Having a Laugh

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Smith also shared a hearty laugh with Denzel Washington and fellow honoree Michael Keaton. 

25 of 30

Showing Some Love

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Marlee Matlin signed "I love you" while showing off CODA's winning envelope. The stars of the film took home the prize for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. 

26 of 30

Twice the Smiles

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe looked ecstatic to be at the 2022 SAG Awards. 

27 of 30

When a Lady Met a Dame ...

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga chatted with Dame Helen Mirren in between commercial breaks. At one point, Gaga could be seen crying in Mirren's arms, seemingly overjoyed to be speaking with the legendary English actress.

28 of 30

A Hamilton Reunion

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ariana DeBose — who were both the original Broadway cast of Miranda's Broadway hit, Hamilton — shared a hug. 

29 of 30

We're All Winners

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Although they didn't take home any SAG Awards, Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters, The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer and Tick, Tick ... BOOM! star Vanessa Hudgens celebrated the night together. 

30 of 30

CoStar Power

Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder look gorgeous while sitting together during the 2022 SAG Awards. Smart went home with the trophy for best actress in a comedy. 

By Andrea Wurzburger