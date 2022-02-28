From Glam Red Carpet Shots to Sweet Cast Reunions: The Must-See Photos from the 2022 SAG Awards
See Kerry Washington, the cast of Squid Game and more let loose at the 2022 SAG Awards
Going Glam
Kerry Washington stunned in a bright yellow Celia Kritharioti gown, Messika jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday night.
Squid Game Selfie
The Squid Game cast paused on the red carpet to take a snapshot.
Nailing It
When your nails match your ensemble so perfectly, you simply must show them off, which is was Cynthia Erivo did on the red carpet.
She Comes in Peace
Hacks star Poppy Liu gave the cameras a message while heading into the SAG Awards.
Morning Show Reunion
The Morning Show costars Desean Terry and Karen Pittman caught up on the red carpet.
Trophy Life
Helen Mirren? More like Helen Mirror! The actress struck a pose alongside a cutout of a SAG Award statuette.
Suit and Tie
Elle Fanning had The Great-est fashion sense on Sunday night.
Twirl Time
Hacks star Carl Clemons-Hopkins had a moment ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards.
Bright Spots
Saniyya Sidney and Ariana DeBose rocked bold colors and big smiles on the red carpet.
To the Point
Ozark star Jason Butler Harner let us know that Only Murders in the Building's Amy Ryan was one to watch at the SAG Awards.
Stealing a Smooch
Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker shared a sweet kiss.
A Major '90s Moment
It was a Romy and Michele reunion for Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, who looked "so cute" while meeting Fran Drescher.
The Reunion We Were Waiting For
A Star Is Born's Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a warm embrace inside the venue.
Nothing but Glove
House of Gucci star Salma Hayek got our attention in a glamorous pink Gucci gown and matching sheer, elbow-length gloves.
Hollywood Royalty
Dame Helen Mirren met the stars of King Richard, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith.
One Fierce Photo
It's impossible to name a more iconic (or talented) trio than Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo and Kerry Washington.
The Happy Cast of Hacks
Nothin' but a bunch of Hacks here! Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Johnny Sibilly, Rose Abdoo and Paul W. Downs hugged it out on the red carpet.
Sandra Oh-MG
The Chair actress Sandra Oh posed for a pic with Don't Look Up's Tyler Perry.
Child's Play
Ciarán Hinds and Caitriona Balfe goofed around with their Belfast costar, Jude Hill.
Giving Happy Tears
HoYeon Jung got emotional after winning the SAG Award for outstanding actress in a drama series for her role in Squid Game.
Twice the Wins
Michael Keaton and Jeremy Strong showed off their SAG Awards — Keaton's for outstanding performance by a male actor (Dopesick) and Strong's for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series (Succession).
Gimme That!
Nominee Andrew Garfield made a grab for Nicholaus Braun's SAG Award, which Braun won alongside his Succession castmates for best ensemble in a drama series.
A Kiss for His Miss
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith shared some PDA after Smith's SAG Award win for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for King Richard.
Having a Laugh
Smith also shared a hearty laugh with Denzel Washington and fellow honoree Michael Keaton.
Showing Some Love
Marlee Matlin signed "I love you" while showing off CODA's winning envelope. The stars of the film took home the prize for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.
Twice the Smiles
Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe looked ecstatic to be at the 2022 SAG Awards.
When a Lady Met a Dame ...
Lady Gaga chatted with Dame Helen Mirren in between commercial breaks. At one point, Gaga could be seen crying in Mirren's arms, seemingly overjoyed to be speaking with the legendary English actress.
A Hamilton Reunion
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ariana DeBose — who were both the original Broadway cast of Miranda's Broadway hit, Hamilton — shared a hug.
We're All Winners
Although they didn't take home any SAG Awards, Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters, The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer and Tick, Tick ... BOOM! star Vanessa Hudgens celebrated the night together.
CoStar Power
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder look gorgeous while sitting together during the 2022 SAG Awards. Smart went home with the trophy for best actress in a comedy.