There's rarely a long line for the men's room but as luck would have it, Keaton was held up in the bathroom when presenter Salma Hayek announced that he had won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie for Dopesick.

"And the Actor goes to Michael Keaton, Dopesick," Hayek said while anxiously looking around for the actor as the crowd continued to cheer and applaud.

"Are you kidding me? I have stage fright," the actress hilariously continued, adding, "Come on Michael! Come on Michael!"

Eventually, Keaton made his way to the stage, rushing to Hayek's side to accept his award.

"Thank you very much," he began, adding, "Sorry! Quick trip to the men's room. It was packed, by the way. This is so nice, thank you very much. Really, I'm truly grateful."

In what became a more emotional speech, he dedicated his award to his late nephew, who died from drug addiction.