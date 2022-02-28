All of the Best Moments from the 2022 SAG Awards
Welcome to the "Shag" Awards! Take a look back on all of the laughs, tears and inspiring wins at this year's 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Martin Short Welcomes Viewers to the 'Shag' Awards
The night started off with laughs from Only Murders in the Building costars Selena Gomez and Martin Short. The comedian got the crowd giggling as he announced, "Well here we are Selena, the Shag Awards, honoring this year's best performance in adult film."
"It's the SAG Awards," Gomez replied, to which Short joked, "Ah well, that, you see, makes so much more sense. I was surprised to see Meryl Streep."
Selena Gomez Goes Barefoot to Present on Stage
Did we mention that Gomez ditched her heels before jogging to the podium to present the award? Gomez tripped on the red carpet before her presenting gig, which explains her ditching the pumps, but even if she didn't, we totally would've done the same.
Troy Kotsur Becomes the First Deaf Male Actor to Win a Solo SAG Award
The CODA actor got emotional as he celebrated his big win for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role. In his touching acceptance speech, he opened up about how far he's come as an actor.
"I know you all are artists, and I know you all know what it's like to be a starving actor. Back then I used to sleep in my car, I slept in my dressing room backstage, I couch-surfed and all of that. You feel me, right?" he signed in ASL on stage as his interpreter translated his words off camera. "So thank you so much."
He later won a second SAG Award with his CODA castmates for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.
The Ted Lasso Cast Celebrates Winning (Virtually) as a Team ...
The Ted Lasso crew had a lot to celebrate. Coach Jason Sudeikis earned the first team win for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. He accepted his award surrounded by his overjoyed casemates.
... Twice!
Then the whole cast jumped to their feet as they accepted the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. Hannah Waddingham and the cast appeared virtually from London once again to accept the honor.
After playfully telling her costars to "shut up" so she could give their speech, Waddingham said, "Oh my gosh, seriously, even though we're a complete gaggle of idiots, we are so appreciative. Thank you so, so much. And we wish we were there with you, don't we?"
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Channel Romy and Michele
The actresses wore matching pink and blue suits and presented outstanding ensemble in comedy series with Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" playing in the background as they paid tribute to their characters in the 1997 hit, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.
So Many SAG Firsts
Sunday night was filled with exciting firsts!
- Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to win a solo SAG Award
- Ariana DeBose won her first SAG award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story
- Lee Jung-jae won his first SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game
- Jung Ho-yeon won her first SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for playing Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game
- Will Smith won his first SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for playing Richard Williams in King Richard
Dame Helen Mirren Accepts Life Achievement Award
The actress was honored by Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett, on behalf of SAG-AFTRA, during the award ceremony and shared a few words that inspired, and of course, got a few laughs.
In her acceptance speech, Mirren revealed the "mantra" that is behind all of her achievements so far: "Be on time and don't be an ass."
She then continued, "Thank you S-A-G so much for this, I hate to say SAG at my age, it's always S-A-G for me."
The star ended her speech by simply saying, "Actors, you are a magnificent tribe. This is for the actors, thank you!"
Michael Keaton's Bathroom Break Almost Derails His Acceptance Speech
There's rarely a long line for the men's room but as luck would have it, Keaton was held up in the bathroom when presenter Salma Hayek announced that he had won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie for Dopesick.
"And the Actor goes to Michael Keaton, Dopesick," Hayek said while anxiously looking around for the actor as the crowd continued to cheer and applaud.
"Are you kidding me? I have stage fright," the actress hilariously continued, adding, "Come on Michael! Come on Michael!"
Eventually, Keaton made his way to the stage, rushing to Hayek's side to accept his award.
"Thank you very much," he began, adding, "Sorry! Quick trip to the men's room. It was packed, by the way. This is so nice, thank you very much. Really, I'm truly grateful."
In what became a more emotional speech, he dedicated his award to his late nephew, who died from drug addiction.
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Reunite with a Hug
Feeling déjà vu? It could be from watching the A Star Is Born costars lovingly embrace one another during the ceremony. The two reunited more than three years after their award-winning film was released. Gaga and Cooper were brought together again to create this magical moment as nominees — this time, Gaga was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, while Cooper was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his part in Licorice Pizza.
Interpreters Support Stars as They Celebrated a More Inclusive Show
Throughout the ceremony, interpreters helped actors share their SAG Award victories as they translated ASL for CODA stars Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, and translated Korean to English for Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon.
In celebration of the CODA cast winning outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, Matlin put a spotlight on deaf culture and spread love as her castmates joined in on the inspiring moment.
"This validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anybody else," Matlin signed in ASL on stage as her interpreter translated her words off camera during her cast acceptance speech. "We look forward to more opportunities for deaf actors. Deaf culture. Thank you."
Before Matlin wrapped things up, she signed, "I'm going to teach you one thing. ... Do this."
The star signed "I love you" in ASL, and her castmates did the same.
"This is I love you. Thank you, we love you."