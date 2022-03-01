Jude Hill was introduced to the Spider-Man star on the SAG Awards carpet on Sunday

Belfast Child Star Was 'on the Verge of Tears' While Meeting Andrew Garfield at the SAG Awards

Jude Hill met one of the men behind his favorite Marvel superhero.

The 11-year-old Belfast actor told Variety that he was "on the verge of tears" when he was introduced to Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Some people might expect that Hill's costar Jamie Doran was behind the meeting after he opened up about his longtime friendship with Garfield on The Late Late Show last year. However, that was not the case.

"I came over and you were already talking to him," Dornan told Variety in a joint interview with his castmates following Hill and Garfield's special moment. "I thought, 'Alright, maybe he's moved on from me.' "

Teasing Dornan, costar Caitríona Balfe interjected: "It's so funny because Andrew didn't know who you were."

Ciarán Hinds, who plays Hill's grandfather in Belfast, was the one to arrange the meeting; Hinds costarred with Garfield in 2016's Silence.

Hill previously met Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland at a restaurant in Paris.

"As soon as [Holland] walked past us, I realized who he was," he told Variety in January. "It's that moment where you're at a point where you can easily break … and he spoke a word to me, I broke. Even thinking about it now, it's just wow."

He added, "Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first film that made me tear a bit. I cried four times during that film; it's a work of art."

Hill is still waiting to meet Tobey Maguire, who also donned the Spidey Suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "Now we just have to get the third Spider-Man and then we've got the trifecta," Balfe said.

Belfast was up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and Balfe scored a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.