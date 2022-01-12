Andrew Garfield tells PEOPLE he would be "curious to see" how his "charming" fellow Spider-Man Tom Holland would take on Oscar-hosting duties

Andrew Garfield Says Tom Holland Would Be 'Incredible' Oscars Host: 'Confident in His Confidence'

Andrew Garfield is officially on Tom Holland's hype squad!

The Tick, Tick ... Boom! star, 38, caught up with PEOPLE after receiving a SAG Award nomination for his performance as Rent creator Jonathan Larson in the Netflix film. During the conversation, Garfield commented on the buzz surrounding his fellow Spider-Man potentially hosting the 2022 Academy Awards.

"I think Tom is so charismatic and such an incredible performer and actor, and I think he'd be an incredible Oscars host. I think he would be absolutely brilliant," says Garfield.

The Golden Globe Award winner's comments come after Holland, 25, told The Hollywood Reporter last month, " 'Of course I would host the f---ing Oscars!' " if he were asked, after originally saying he doesn't "have the time" at the moment, citing a full work schedule.

"If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it," Holland said.

On Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, announced that the Oscars would indeed return to a host after three years without one, while speaking at ABC's portion of the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour, per Variety.

Garfield goes on to tell PEOPLE he believes Holland is "the kind of guy, if he put his mind to anything, he can do it."

"And I would certainly be curious to see how he was as an Oscars host," Garfield shares. "He's so charming and he's such a showman and he's such a song-and-dance triple-threat actor. I would be very, very confident in his confidence."

As for his own potential future in musicals following his success in Tick, Tick...Boom!, Garfield tells PEOPLE that he "had a love affair with Stephen Sondheim's" works while preparing to play the late Larson.

"The dream would be to do something Sondheim — to do Sunday in the Park with George, or Sweeney Todd. Really, anything that Sondheim has ever written," the Oscar nominee says.

But he also recognizes that, despite having stage experience in plays like Death of a Salesman, a live musical "would be a lot of work and I would have to really train in a whole new way, especially if it was going to be on stage."

"I don't take that lightly — it's humbling to see what musical-theater actors do eight times a week. Deeply, deeply inspiring," he says. "But yeah, I would absolutely love to attempt to be a part of it."