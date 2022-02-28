Andrew Garfield Smiles with Girlfriend Alyssa Miller During Date Night at 2022 SAG Awards

Andrew Garfield was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Tick, Tick… Boom!

Andrew Garlfield was in good company as he attended the 28th annual Screen Actor Guild Awards Sunday night.

The Tick, Tick... Boom! nominee brought girlfriend Alyssa Miller to the awards show, marking their first official debut as a couple during the date night.

While the Spider-Man actor and Miller, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, tend to lay low and keep their relationship relatively private, Garfield doesn't stay totally mum on relationships, opening up about love during a Q&A with IMDb while promoting his film Under the Silver Lake in April 2019.

When a fan asked if he believed in love at first sight, he said, "Yes, I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story."

"I believe it's possible for all of us to be in love all the time with ourselves and everyone around us," he later added.

Andrew Garfield; Alyssa Miller Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Garfield, who has received three total SAG Award nominations throughout his career, was up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his role in the Lin-Manuel Miranda–directed Netflix musical Tick, Tick… Boom!

Garfield — who learned how to sing and play piano for his role in the wildly popular musical — said in an interview with the New York Times earlier this month that he had never thought of himself as a "song-and-dance man" before making the film.