Minari's Youn Yuh-jung Endears Fellow Nominees as She Wins SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung has won her first Screen Actors Guild award!

The Korean actress, 73, stole hearts as she won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Minari on Sunday night.

Youn appeared shocked to win the award as she said, "I don't know how to describe my feelings. I'm being recognized by Westerners!"

As Youn asked, "I don't know, am I saying right?" her fellow nominees gave a resounding yes as they celebrated the actress's win.

"My English is not perfect," Youn said. "I'm really pleased and happy and thank you for the SAG-AFTRA. Thank you, so much thank you, Olivia, Glenn, Maria and everybody. Thank you."

Her fellow nominees were Maria Bakalova (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm), Olivia Colman (The Father), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), and Helena Zengel (News of the World).

Youn, 73, is an established movie titan in her native South Korea but on the set of the small, independent film Minari, she described herself as "a Far East nobody," in an interview with Vulture last month.

The actress, who is at the film's emotional center as the matriarch and grandmother who moves from South Korea to the Arkansas farm in which her family lives, has already made history by becoming the first South Korean actress nominated in Oscar's Best Supporting Actress category.

Youn blames Parasite director Bong Joon Ho for the commotion her nomination has caused in the Korean press, telling Vulture, "If Bong Joon Ho hadn't won, then Korean people wouldn't be all that interested."

The actress viewed Minari for the first time at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, telling the outlet she "cried" when she saw the film's director Lee Isaac Chung receive a standing ovation.

"I was so proud of him," she said. "I always cry when reality comes."