Viola Davis Thanks 'Beautiful' Chadwick Boseman and August Wilson as She Wins SAG Award for Best Actress

Viola Davis kept her costar Chadwick Boseman close to her heart as she accepted the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

Davis, 55, sweetly kissed her husband Julius Tennon before accepting the award for her performance in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, thanking the writer, August Wilson and the "beautiful Chadwick Boseman."

"Thank you, August for leaving a legacy to actors of color that we can relish for the rest of our life," Davis said, while also thanking her fellow nominees Carey Mulligan, Amy Adams, Vanessa Kirby and Frances McDormand.

"I couldn't have been in better company, thank you so much," she said of her fellow nominees.

This win marks the fifth SAG Award win for Davis, who most recently won the supporting actress trophy in 2017 for Fences. She went on to win Oscar gold that year.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Image zoom Ma Rainey's Black Bottom | Credit: David Lee/Netflix

Davis has been critically praised for her performance as the legendary Ma Rainey.

She and Boseman star together as musicians at odds, as Boseman's Levee wants to break free from just being part of Ma Rainey's band.

The actress recently extended her own record as the most-nominated Black actress ever at the Oscars when she was nominated for Best Actress last month.