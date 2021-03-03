2021 SAG Awards to Be Pre-Taped and Run for Just One Hour

The SAG Awards are going to be a bit different this year.

As every major awards show tries to find ways to safely take place amid the COVID-19 health crisis, the Screen Actors Guild announced its 2021 ceremony will be pre-taped. The show, airing on April 4, will also only run for one hour.

"We're looking at trying to do a unique award ceremony in an hour and leave people saying, which they very rarely do [with an awards show], 'Man, I wish we had more,'" co-executive producer Todd Milliner told Variety.

The show will include the presentation of 13 awards and feature comedy bits as well as the traditional "I Am An Actor" segments from nominees and other presenters. The event will also include an "In Memoriam" segement.

According to Variety, the awards will be handed out in the days ahead of the air date in Zoom rooms for each category, where the nominees will gather and the winner will be announced. The winner will then get the chance to make an acceptance speech.

That means spoilers are possible, but co-executive producer Kathy Connell hopes that won't happen. Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes rounds the team of executive producers.

"We hope they respect the show enough and everybody does, and their fellow actors, that they don't want to disappoint the audience at home by letting any surprises go," Connell said of nominees who will know outcomes ahead of the show's air date.