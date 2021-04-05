SAG Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners
The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4
Awards season is in full swing!
The winners for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards are being revealed during the annual awards show on Sunday.
This year's SAG Awards are a one-hour event that will highlight the show's "I Am An Actor" stories through witty and thoughtful docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be shown throughout the broadcast.
The program will honor the distinguished achievements of the past year with winner announcements in 13 categories.
See the list of winners below (winners are bolded):
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Da 5 Bloods
Minari
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Eulogy
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Steven Yeun, Minari
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Olivia Colman, The Father
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Dead to Me
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
Outstanding stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
