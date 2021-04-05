SAG Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4

By People Staff
April 04, 2021 08:17 PM
Awards season is in full swing!

The winners for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards are being revealed during the annual awards show on Sunday.

This year's SAG Awards are a one-hour event that will highlight the show's "I Am An Actor" stories through witty and thoughtful docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be shown throughout the broadcast.

The program will honor the distinguished achievements of the past year with winner announcements in 13 categories.

See the list of winners below (winners are bolded):

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Da 5 Bloods
Minari
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Carey MulliganPromising Young Woman
Amy AdamsHillbilly Eulogy
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Viola DavisMa Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick BosemanMa Rainey's Black Bottom
Steven Yeun, Minari
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Olivia Colman, The Father
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy 
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jared Leto, The Little Things

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Dead to Me
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Great

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
Cate BlanchettMrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole KidmanThe Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kerry WashingtonLittle Fires Everywhere

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark RuffaloI Know This Much Is True
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley CuocoThe Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason SudeikisTed Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Jason BatemanOzark
Sterling K. BrownThis Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld

Outstanding stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4.

