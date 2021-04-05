SAG Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4

Awards season is in full swing!

The winners for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards are being revealed during the annual awards show on Sunday.

This year's SAG Awards are a one-hour event that will highlight the show's "I Am An Actor" stories through witty and thoughtful docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be shown throughout the broadcast.

The program will honor the distinguished achievements of the past year with winner announcements in 13 categories.

See the list of winners below (winners are bolded):

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Da 5 Bloods

Minari

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Eulogy

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Steven Yeun, Minari

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Olivia Colman, The Father

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Dead to Me

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

Outstanding stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984