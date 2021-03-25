Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jimmy Fallon and More Stars to Present at 2021 SAG Awards

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards are nearing and its list of presenters is getting the star treatment.

The stars join Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Lily Collins, Daveed Diggs and Sterling K. Brown, who are already set to present that night.

This year's SAG Awards will be different from past shows. Earlier this month, the guild announced its upcoming awards show will be pre-taped and will only last one hour.

"We're looking at trying to do a unique award ceremony in an hour and leave people saying, which they very rarely do [with an awards show], 'Man, I wish we had more,'" co-executive producer Todd Milliner told Variety.

The show will include the presentation of 13 awards and feature comedy bits as well as the traditional "I Am An Actor" segments from nominees and other presenters. The event will also include an "In Memoriam" segment.

According to Variety, the awards will be handed out in the days ahead of the air date in Zoom rooms for each category, where the nominees will gather and the winner will be announced. The winner will then get the chance to make an acceptance speech.

That means spoilers are possible, but co-executive producer Kathy Connell hopes that won't happen. Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes rounds the team of executive producers.

"We hope they respect the show enough and everybody does, and their fellow actors, that they don't want to disappoint the audience at home by letting any surprises go," Connell said of nominees who will know outcomes ahead of the show's airdate.