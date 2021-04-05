SAG Awards: Da 5 Bloods Cast Say It Was 'an Honor' to Work with Chadwick Boseman

The cast of Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods are remembering their costar Chadwick Boseman as the film heads into the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards with a number of nominations, including outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture and outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Boseman.

During PEOPLE, EW & TNT's SAG Awards Pre-Show ahead of Sunday's telecast, actors Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock Jr. reflected on working with the late actor. Boseman died in August at the age of 43 from a private four-year struggle with colon cancer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Says Lewis: "It's a tribute to his legacy, to all the work that he'd done in such a short amount of time. We had worked together for about six weeks before he came in and he fit in right with us. We built up this amazing camaraderie and it's just an honor to know that we are a part of the legacy that he built."

Adds Whitlock Jr.: "The fact that we were one of his last films, to me, makes it even more special... that I got the chance to spend some time with him, working the way that we did in the environment that we did."

Shortly after his death, Spike Lee looked back on his experience directing Boseman, remembering the late actor for his powerful performance and dedication to his role of squad leader Stormin' Norman in the Vietnam War film.

(2020) da 5 bloods Image zoom Credit: David Lee/Netflix

Da 5 Bloods Image zoom Credit: Netflix

"We filmed Da 5 Bloods in Thailand, and it was hot, jungles, mountains, and Chadwick was there with us all the way. I never, ever suspected that anything was wrong. No one knew he was going through treatment, chemotherapy," Lee said.

He went on to call Boseman a "trooper" and someone who "never complained," adding, "He was there every single minute in the moment. And his performance is a testament to what he put into that role, and all his roles. We miss you, Chadwick, we're going to celebrate your life."