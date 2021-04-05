Chadwick Boseman, Kelly Preston, Naya Rivera and More Honored During Moving SAG Awards In Memoriam

The Screen Actors Guild mourned its members who recently died during an emotional In Memoriam segment at this year's SAG Awards on Sunday.

Boseman died last August at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. The Black Panther star became the first person to receive four nominations in the same year for the SAG Awards. At this year's show, he earned nominations for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Da 5 Bloods — his final two films. He also received two nods when both movies were nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. (Boseman previously won a SAG Award in this category in 2019 for Black Panther.)

Also remembered in the tribute was Glee star Naya Rivera, who was found dead in July five days after being reported missing while boating with her young son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. She was 33.

Following her death, Rivera's family released a public statement, in which they praised the "person, mother, daughter and sister" that she was.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit," her family said in a statement to Deadline. "Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."

Kelly Preston, widow to John Travolta and star of films like Jerry Maguire and Sky High, received a nod during the tribute, too.

Last July, her family revealed that Preston had died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."