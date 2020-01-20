Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Say Typical Date Night Involves 'Sweatpants and a Good Movie' at SAG Awards

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are all glammed up for their night out!

The couple stepped out together on Sunday’s red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actor Guild Awards.

For the special event, Hanks, 63, who is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, wore a navy blue suit. Meanwhile, Wilson, also 63, wore a gorgeous red velvet gown.

However, according to the Hollywood powerhouse couple, a typical date night for them involves less glamour and more “sweatpants” and “a good movie on DVD.”

“It’s changed a little,” Wilson explained, when asked about their typical date night. “We’re happy to stay home on a date night because we go out so much. It’s just really, really nice to stay home and watch a great movie.”

For Hanks, he loves to top off their night in at home with a little adult beverage.

“Here’s where I know a night like that is gonna be great: When she says, ‘Honey, Can you whip me up a little martini?'” he quipped. “And then I know that’s gonna be a nice night.”

It was just two weeks ago that Hanks and Wilson enjoyed another night on the town together at the 77th Annual Golden Globes.

During the star-studded ceremony, Hanks was honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille award — an award that celebrates a star’s “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Upon receiving his award, the two-time SAG Award-winning actor held back tears as he gave his speech with his family, including his wife, sitting near the stage.

“I’m sorry,” he apologized while gathering himself. “A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And a loving group of people who have put [up] with me being away months and months and months at a time.”

“Of course, otherwise I wouldn’t be standing up here if they didn’t have to put up with that,” he added. “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

And though Hanks ultimately lost out in the best performance by an actor in a supporting role category to Brad Pitt, the actor said he felt like he won the evening by being able to pursue his dreams all this time.

“I will say that years and years — when I realized that being an actor was a thing, a job, a craft, a pursuit you could have — I [didn’t] think there could be anything that could possibly be more fun that,” Hanks told PEOPLE. “I’m not in this for power, although I have some, I’m not in this for money, although man am I rich. I can go to Greece any time I want so that’s how comfortable I am, but there’s no substitute for that.”

By following his passion, the star — whose career spans decades with hit films including Big, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and Cast Away — has become one of the most beloved faces in the business.

“I will tell you this, when I was in high school and we would audition, auditions would be done on Friday and the cast list would be put on Monday and I could not sleep for the entire weekend and I still feel that way the weekend before we start shooting,” he continued. “It’s just the greatest and most exciting and challenging job there is.”

