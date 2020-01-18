Sophie Turner and Jennifer Garner Join Star-Studded List of Presenters for 2020 SAG Awards

It’s time to welcome a new round of presenters for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

Sophie Turner, Steve Buscemi, Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Garner are joining the star-studded lineup of presenters for this year’s award ceremony, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Scarlett Johansson — who’s nominated for her roles in both Marriage Story and JoJo Rabbit — is also included on the list of presenters, as are Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron, who are all nominated for Bombshell.

The lineup will also feature nominees Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) as well as Jason Bateman, Millie Bobby Brown, Gwendoline Christie, Glenn Close, Daveed Diggs, America Ferrera, Lili Reinhart and Schitt’s Creek stars Dan and Eugene Levy.

Other stars taking the stage to present will be Roman Griffin Davis, Jharrel Jerome, Lupita Nyong’o and Taika Waititi.

Additionally, Leonardo DiCaprio will have the special honor of presenting Robert DeNiro with the SAG Life Achievement Award. Previous honorees include Debbie Reynolds in 2014, Carol Burnett in 2015, Lily Tomlin in 2017, Morgan Freeman in 2018 and Alan Alda this past year.

RELATED: Before They Were SAG Award Nominees: Watch the Forgotten Audition Tapes of Adam Driver, Tom Hanks & More A-listers

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rising stars Joey King and Dear White People‘s Logan Browning were previously named as Ambassadors for the annual awards show. In their newly announced roles, the two actresses will participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events and share their thoughts on the ceremony via social

Browning, 30, will be attending the Cocktails with the SAG Awards event on Jan. 16, while the pair will take part in the official carpet rollout on Jan. 17.

King, 20, is a SAG Award nominee this year for her performance in Hulu’s anthology series The Act. The star was also nominated for an Emmy Award, Critic’s Choice Award and a Golden Globe for her role as Gypsy Blanchard.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.