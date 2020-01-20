Chicago Reunion! Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones Sweetly Embrace at SAG Awards

The night of reunions!

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards certainly had quite a few fan-favorite reunions, and Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones joined in on the fun.

The actresses were seen catching up on the red carpet ahead of the show 17 years after starring together in the hit movie musical Chicago. Looking stunning in long gowns, Zellweger and Zeta-Jones, both 50, sweetly embraced and took a second to catch up with big smiles on their faces.

Zellweger later won outstanding lead actress in a motion picture during the show, which Zeta-Jones attended in support of her husband Michael Douglas who was nominated for his work in The Kominsky Method.

Zeta-Jones won Best Supporting Actress at the 2003 Oscars for her role as Velma Kelly. Zellweger later followed her friend and costar the year after when she picked up the Best Actress award at the 2004 Oscars.

At Sunday’s show, Zellweger took home the statue for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role in a motion picture for Judy.

“Hello, my family,” she began her acceptance speech. “What an honor. From my actor family. Thank you so much for this. Thank you for inviting me here, alongside my extra sisters whose work touches me so deeply. I celebrate y’all when you come out with anything with a popcorn breakfast at the theater, and it’s my great honor to be here tonight alongside y’all. I’m just so grateful for the privilege of reflecting on the life of one of our own and most beloved. I have to thank my fellow actors.”

She also gave a few special shoutouts to actors who have impacted her life over the years, including her Jerry Maguire costar Tom Cruise.

“Tom Cruise, for your example of professionalism on set and striving for excellence and generosity and unconditional kindness,” she said of the actor.

Zellweger played Cruise’s love interest in the 1996 film, which included the famous line, “You had me at hello.”