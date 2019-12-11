Reese Witherspoon Calls Big Little Lies' SAG Awards Nod a 'Dream Come True': See More Reactions

Hollywood is celebrating the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.

Although she was snubbed in the acting categories for her roles in The Morning Show and Big Little Lies, actress and producer Reese Witherspoon was honored alongside her BLL cast in the best ensemble in a drama series category. Plus, her Morning Show costars Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup were nominated, for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series and outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series, respectively.

“I’m just so thrilled for the cast of Big Little Lies and the cast of Morning Show,” Witherspoon, 43, told The Hollywood Reporter. “It feels like a dream come true that I am involved in such an incredibly stellar project, both of them! We’re just thrilled, and we’re working on season two of Morning Show. It’s been really fun kind of figuring out where these characters are all going. It’s just an honor to work with this talented cast and this amazing writing team.”

Cynthia Erivo, who stunned as Harriet Tubman in Harriet, was nominated for outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role for the upcoming ceremony. To celebrate the nomination, the actress pointed to the lasting impact of Tubman as she and fellow nominees of color are able to now work in fields they love.

“Playing Harriet was an incredibly special time in my life. To be part of telling this hero’s story is nothing short of an honor, but to be recognized by my peers is overwhelming. I’m deeply grateful to SAG-AFTRA and for the kindness that’s been shown. In this moment, all I can think of is Harriet and the sacrifices she made so I and my fellow actors of color would have the opportunity to do what we love,” Erivo, 32, said in her statement.

When They See Us actor Jharrel Jerome also shared the honor with the real-life inspirations behind his hit show, shouting out the Central Park 5.

The men, then all young teenagers of color, were wrongfully convicted and then exonerated of the assault and rape of a 28-year-old white woman who was jogging in Central Park. The heartbreaking series follows the injustices in their convictions and has shone a light on wrongly-accused people of color.

Jerome, 22, stars as Korey Wise in the Netflix show, and he shared a touching story about his history with the SAG-AFTRA foundation in his statement.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to my fellow peers and to the SAG-AFTRA foundation. I remember learning what a SAG card was in my drama class in high school… now I have 6 of them stuffed in my wallet and a nomination! But more importantly, I am proud to know that the Exonerated 5 are continuing to be recognized on such major platforms. This is for them!”

The SAG Awards are voted on by fellow actors, making the honor extra special for some nominees.

“Being acknowledged by ones peers is very, very special,” Alan Arkin said in a statement.

Arkin, 85, was nominated alongside costar Michael Douglas in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series category for The Kominsky Method.

Chernobyl actor Jared Harris shared a similar sentiment in his statement.

“I always say, ‘every day with acting is a good day.’ To be recognized for the work in a Chernobyl by my fellow actors makes today an extremely good day. We all know our best takes are always the ones off-screen with our scene partners. Thank you very much for this honour!” said Harris, 58.

No announcement has been made as to whether this year’s ceremony will feature a host after Megan Mullally led the show last year, following Kristen Bell in 2018. Traditionally, presenters throughout the show took the place of an emcee.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.