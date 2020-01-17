SAG Awards 2020: Why It's Important to Get to Know the Cast of Parasite — Not Just the Film

The star, one of South Korea’s most famous and well-respected actors, is a long-time collaborator of Bong Joon Ho. With no professional training, Song was able to build his acting career through theater, and later through film. His talent was first recognized when he was awarded best supporting actor at the 1997 Blue Dragon Film Awards for his role as Song Neung Han in No. 3. His star grew as he landed leading parts in films like The Foul King (2000), Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) and Memories of Murder (2003), which was his first collaboration with Bong. The two continued their director-actor relationship to create critically acclaimed films like The Host (2006), Snowpiercer (2013) and, of course, Parasite.

In September 2019, Bong told The Hollywood Reporter that his trust in Song has helped him be more daring with his work.

“There was a relief that came from the certain expectation that if this actor plays this role, even the controversial parts will definitely be convincing to the audience,” Bong told the outlet of Song. “The script of Parasite, especially, has bold, unexpected, or somewhat controversial moments in its latter part,” he continued, “but having Song Kang-ho in mind resolved the fears and concerns that I had writing them.”