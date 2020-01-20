Laura Dern Thanks Her Parents After SAG Win: ‘I Would Not Be Here If It Weren’t for Actors’

And the winner is… Laura Dern!

On Sunday night, Dern, 52, won her first-ever Screen Actors Guild Award, taking home the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her performance in Marriage Story.

The actress beat out fellow nominees Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Margot Robbie (Bombshell) and Nicole Kidman (Bombshell).

Before taking the stage, Dern shared a sweet embrace with her father and fellow actor Bruce Dern, whom she thanked in her heartfelt acceptance speech.

“I’m so emotional because I got to hug my dad,” Laura said proudly of Bruce, 83. “What an incredible room to be in, to be in celebration of all these extraordinary performances by my fellow nominees.”

Laura then thanked Netflix and the “incredible” cast of Marriage Story.

“I want to thank our Marriage Story family, Noah Baumbach, our incredible cast, Adam [Driver] and Scarlett [Johansson], the two partners in law — I would like to share this with Alan Alda and Ray Liotta,” she said.

Image zoom Laura Dern Kevork Djansezian/Getty

“To all the casting directors. I literally wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for actors,” she continued, going on to mention both of her parents. Thank you Dianne Ladd and Bruce Dern. Thank you for raising me in the community of your friends.”

Laura concluded her speech by praising her Big Little Lies family.

“[We] are the most blessed people in the world,” she said. “I love you dad.”

RELATED: SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

Laura played Hollywood divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Netflix’s Marriage Story. The actress is also nominated at this year’s SAG Awards as part of the Big Little Lies cast for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

The win comes as Laura has been racking up awards and nominations for her role in Marriage Story. Earlier this month, she won the Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress, and on Monday she was nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

Image zoom Laura Dern and her father Bruce Dern Kevork Djansezian/Getty

In a Netflix video about playing the formidable Nora, Laura opened up about the chance to play the divorce lawyer.

“I’ve never had so much fun talking about a character and playing out thoughts and fantasies in our minds of all the places it could go,” the actress said in the clip.

RELATED: The Crown‘s Helena Bonham Carter Shares Thoughts on Real-Life Royals Stepping Down at SAG Awards

Laura has previously been nominated for two SAG Awards, both times for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series. In 2009, she was nominated for her role in Recount, and in 2018 she was nominated for Big Little Lies.