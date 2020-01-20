Brad Pitt Quips 'I Gotta Add This to My Tinder Profile' as He Wins SAG Award

Brad Pitt just picked up his first individual Screen Actors Guild Award.

The actor, 56, was honored with the award in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the ceremony on Sunday, landing him as the clear frontrunner for the Oscar in just a few weeks. Pitt’s award comes for his critically acclaimed performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

Holding his statuette onstage, Pitt began his acceptance speech by making light of his dating life, saying, “I’m gonna add this to my tinder profile.”

Pitt then thanked his “brothers” and “sisters” in the acting community as well as his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood castmates. When listing off his female costars, the star took the time to poke a little fun at director Tarantino while giving a shoutout to castmates Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning and Margaret Qualley — thanking them for their bare feet.

“Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” he joked.

“Now, we all know what we do is a team sport and we elevate each other,” he continued. “And I got to work with some amazing, amazing people.”

Image zoom Brad Pitt Kevork Djansezian/Getty

However, Pitt also took a little time to mock himself for playing the role of stuntman Cliff Booth.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch,” he quipped.

“It’s been amazing to me. I’ve met so many amazing people along the way,” he concluded. “Each of us in this room, we know pain, we know loneliness. We bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace. We’ve had moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen. We’ve all had a laugh at our ridiculousness. We know funny and we bring that to the screen. And goddamn, I think that’s a worthy endeavor.”

The actor beat out Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Al Pacino for The Irishman and Joe Pesci for The Irishman.

The award comes two weeks after Pitt accepted the same honor at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards — and three before the Academy Awards will take place.

But Pitt revealed in an interview last year that he wouldn’t be campaigning for the big award.

“I’m gonna abstain,” he told Entertainment Weekly in September of whether he’d be campaigning for nominations for his roles in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Ad Astra. “You never know, and it’s really nice when your number comes up. But the goal is for the film to land, to speak to someone whether it’s now or a decade from now. I find chasing it actually a disservice to the purity of your telling a story, and a shackling thing to focus on.”

Image zoom Brad Pitt Kevork Djansezian/Getty

In Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Pitt plays Cliff Booth, a stunt double for and close friend to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, a one-time television star working to stay relevant in the business.

It marks Pitt’s second collaboration with Quentin Tarantino following 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, which also brought them both acclaim and a SAG Award for outstanding ensemble.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.