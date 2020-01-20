The big night kicked off with the customary “I am an actor” segment, in which stars share anecdotes about what got them into acting. Schitt’s Creek’s Eugene Levy took his turn on camera to relay a long-winded tale while his costar and son, Dan, cringed in the background. After several minutes, Dan interrupted Eugene to say that he was taking so long they had to skip Tom Hanks.

“That’s okay, Tom’s a good guy. He’ll take it well,” Eugene replied, as the camera panned to an unhappy-looking Hanks.

The Levys remained in the spotlight to introduce the night’s first nominees; who needs a host when you’ve got Canada’s favorite family on hand?