No Host? No Problem
The big night kicked off with the customary “I am an actor” segment, in which stars share anecdotes about what got them into acting. Schitt’s Creek’s Eugene Levy took his turn on camera to relay a long-winded tale while his costar and son, Dan, cringed in the background. After several minutes, Dan interrupted Eugene to say that he was taking so long they had to skip Tom Hanks.
“That’s okay, Tom’s a good guy. He’ll take it well,” Eugene replied, as the camera panned to an unhappy-looking Hanks.
The Levys remained in the spotlight to introduce the night’s first nominees; who needs a host when you’ve got Canada’s favorite family on hand?
Alex Borstein Admitted She 'Voted for Fleabag' as Mrs. Maisel Cast Wins Ensemble Award
Borstein was the first to take to the mic after her The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series to say, “I voted for Fleabag!”
“I don’t know what to say. I’m going to take this home and make sweet love to it under my Spanx hole,” she hilariously continued, before adding, “This makes no sense, Fleabag is brilliant.”
Costar Rachel Brosnahan mimicked Borstein’s sentiment, saying she was “very surprised” by the win before dedicating the award to Brian Tarantina, who died in November.
“Thank you guys,” Brosnahan concluded. “This is a mistake, but thank you.”
Brad Pitt Celebrates First SAG Award Win with His Priorities in Order
After earning his first-ever SAG award, for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his performance in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, the actor began his acceptance speech by making light of his dating life, saying, “I’m gonna add this to my Tinder profile.”
He continued to charm the audience by joking that his role as stuntman Cliff Booth was a little too close to home.
“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he quipped. “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”
Jennifer Aniston's Reaction to Pitt's 'Wife' Joke Said It All
After Pitt landed his joke about playing Cliff Booth, the character who “doesn’t get on with his wife,” during his acceptance speech, cameras quickly panned to ex-wife Aniston to catch her reaction.
And it was a good one! Aniston laughed off the joke and even caught up backstage with her ex for a hug.
The Parasite Cast Was Welcomed With a 2-Minute Standing Ovation
When Song Kang Ho, Park So Dam Park, Choi Woo Sik, Lee Jeong Eun and Lee Sun Kyun took the stage to introduce their film, they were pleseantly surprised when they receieved a two-minute long standing ovation from their fellow actors in the audience. It was a touching moment for the cast, who went on to win the night’s biggest award: outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. The historic win marked the first time in SAG Awards history that a foreign language film took home the honor.
Speaking through a translator, Song thanked the crowd, calling the award “a great honor.”
“Although the title is Parasite, the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together,” he said. “But to be honored with the best ensemble award, maybe it occurred to me that we haven’t created such a bad movie.”
“I am so honored to receive this award in front of so many actors I admire,” he continued. “I will never forget this beautiful night.”
Jennifer Aniston Wins First SAG Award Since Friends
“Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable,” Aniston said after winning outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show. This is her first SAG since 1996, when she won with the Friends cast.
During her acceptance speech, Aniston talked about her emotional experience working on the Apple TV+ drama.
“Boy, did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters,” Aniston said. “Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It was literally about 7 months of therapy that covered 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that.”
Aniston also shouted out her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon, who she called her “partner in crime.”
“I love you, girl,” Aniston continued. “It took 20 years, but we did it!”
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Embrace Backstage
It might not have happened on the telecast, but it was all people were talking about that night!
Robert De Niro Gets Political During SAG Life Achievement Award Speech
The night’s biggest honoree received a standing ovation as he was honored with the highest tribute at this year’s awards. De Niro used his SAG Life Achievement Award speech to thank his fellow actors and SAG-AFTRA before talking a bit of politics.
“I can imagine some of you are saying, ‘Alright, let’s not get into the politics,’ ” De Niro said. “But we’re in such a dire situation and it’s so deeply concerning to me and so many others, I have to say something. There’s right and there’s wrong, and there’s common sense and there’s abuse of power. And as a citizen, I have as much right as anybody — an actor, an athlete, a musician — anybody else to voice my opinion. And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’m gonna use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power.”
The actor then thanked his son Julian, 24, who’s also an actor and was sitting in the audience, as well his other kids watching at home.
Joaquin Phoenix Recalled Losing Parts to Leonardo DiCaprio As a Young Actor
“When I started acting again and going to auditions, I’d always get to the final callback and there would always be two other guys we’d be up against. And we would always lose to this one kid,” Phoenix began, after accepting the coveted award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in Joker .
“No actor would ever say his name ’cause it was like too much, but every casting director would whisper like, ‘It’s Leonardo, it’s Leonardo,’ ” he continued, before adding, “Leo, you’ve been an inspiration for over 25 years to me and so many people. I thank you very, very much.”