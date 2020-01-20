Costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Dance the Night Away After the SAG Awards

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt couldn’t help but celebrate after the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Following the star-studded awards ceremony, where Pitt was honored with an award for his performance alongside DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, the duo danced the night away at the 26th SAG Awards Gala hosted by PEOPLE on Sunday night.

At the afterparty, the two actors were joined by their costar Margaret Qualley, 25, and her older sister, Rainey Qualley, 29, and the group enthusiastically danced and sang along to songs like the Fugees’ “Killing Me Softly,” Juvenile’s “Back That A– Up,” and Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts.”

During one point of the night, Pitt, 56, sang the line “pick it up, pick it up, pick it up” in Fatman Scoop’s “Be Faithful,” while DiCaprio, 45, later belted along to Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle” and LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

The actors also mingled with Tarantino at their table, which was roped off from the rest of the gala and protected by additional security.

At the 26th Annual SAG Awards, Pitt was awarded for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role — establishing him as the clear frontrunner for the Oscar in just a few weeks.

While Holding his statuette onstage, Pitt began his acceptance speech by making light of his dating life, saying, “I’m gonna add this to my tinder profile.”

He then thanked his “brothers” and “sisters” in the acting community as well as his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood castmates. When listing off his female costars, the star took the time to poke fun at director Tarantino while giving a shoutout to castmates Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning and Qualley — and their bare feet.

“Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” he joked.

“Now, we all know what we do is a team sport and we elevate each other,” he continued. “And I got to work with some amazing, amazing people.”

Pitt also cracked a joke at himself for playing the role of stuntman Cliff Booth.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch,” he quipped.

“It’s been amazing to me. I’ve met so many amazing people along the way,” he concluded. “Each of us in this room, we know pain, we know loneliness. We bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace. We’ve had moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen. We’ve all had a laugh at our ridiculousness. We know funny and we bring that to the screen. And goddamn, I think that’s a worthy endeavor.”

Pitt beat out Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Al Pacino for The Irishman and Joe Pesci for The Irishman.

The award comes two weeks after Pitt accepted the same honor at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards — and three weeks before the Academy Awards will take place.

DiCaprio was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance as Rick Dalton in the Tarantino film. He was beat out by Joaquin Phoenix who took home the win for his role in Joker.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.