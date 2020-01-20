Brad Pitt Says Pal George Clooney Will 'Probably Send Roses' After His Screen Actors Guild Win

Brad Pitt‘s win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards is likely to be celebrated by one of his closest friends!

The actor, 56, won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Sunday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

Pitt tells PEOPLE backstage that while he isn’t sure where he’ll place the award, he is going to reflect on how meaningful it is for him.

And he won’t be the only one celebrating — Pitt’s longtime friend George Clooney is likely to reach out to his former Oceans costar.

“He’s a flowers guy,” Pitt tells PEOPLE when asked if Clooney, 58, will text him congratulations. “He’ll probably send roses. White.”

Pitt’s award comes for his critically acclaimed portrayal of a stunt double in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was released last summer.

The actor’s acceptance speech earned laughs at the awards show, with Pitt beginning by making light of his dating life, saying, “I’m gonna add this to my tinder profile.”

The award comes two weeks after Pitt’s performance earned him the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture. It marks Pitt’s second collaboration with Tarantino following 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, which also brought them both acclaim and a SAG Award for outstanding ensemble.

