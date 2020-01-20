Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Brad Pitt's Joke About Not Getting 'On with His Wife' at SAG Awards

Friendly exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a hilarious moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

During Pitt’s acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, the actor joked about how his character in the film was a guy who “doesn’t get on with his wife.” After cracking the joke, a camera panned to his ex-wife Aniston, who smiled lovingly and clapped.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt said. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.”

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 50 are both nominated for SAG Awards this year. Besides his supporting actor win, Pitt was nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble cast in a motion picture for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Aniston is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show which she co-produced with her costar Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV+.

Pitt’s last nomination for a SAG Award was in 2016 for The Big Short, while Aniston’s was in 2015 for Cake.

Pitt won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture and cracked another joke about his love life during his acceptance speech.

“I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward,” Pitt joked.

The camera quickly panned to Aniston who was spotted laughing in the crowd.

The exes both attended the awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, to celebrate their respective nominations: Pitt for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Aniston for best actress in a television series drama category for her part on The Morning Show.

On the red carpet, Pitt spoke to Entertainment Tonight about seeing Aniston later in the evening.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he said. After ET pointed out that the world wanted a photo of them together at the event, he joked, “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. … That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

The actors were married from 2000 to 2005. Though divorced, Pitt and Aniston have maintained contact as friends.

In February 2019, Pitt was one of the many guests who attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the Ad Astra star went to the bash because he has a “very civil relationship” with Aniston.

“He would not have been asked to come if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen,” the insider said. “The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come.”

A source told PEOPLE in December that Pitt was also present at Aniston’s holiday party, as the two have been “keeping it friendly” since the actress’ birthday earlier that year.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.