Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Flash Dazzling Smiles as They Meet Backstage After SAG Awards Wins

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a sweet moment at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

After their respective wins for Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and The Morning Show, the exes were snapped backstage flashing huge smiles while they had a friendly chat. The photos also show Pitt, 56, grabbing Aniston’s hand as they both share a laugh.

Earlier in the night, during Pitt’s acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role, the Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood actor cracked a joke about how his character in the film was a guy who “doesn’t get on with his wife.”

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt said. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.”

After he made the joke, a camera panned to his ex-wife Aniston, who smiled lovingly and clapped.

Just minutes after Pitt’s win, Aniston accepted the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show. The actress co-produced the Apple TV+ show with her costar Reese Witherspoon.

Pitt’s last nomination for a SAG Award was in 2016 for The Big Short, while Aniston’s was in 2015 for Cake.

Earlier this month, Pitt won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture and cracked another joke about his love life during his acceptance speech.

“I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward,” Pitt joked.

The camera quickly panned to Aniston who was spotted laughing in the crowd.

The actors were married from 2000 to 2005. Though divorced, Pitt and Aniston have maintained contact as friends.

In February 2019, Pitt was one of the many guests who attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the Ad Astra star went to the bash because he has a “very civil relationship” with Aniston.

“He would not have been asked to come if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen,” the insider said. “The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come.”

