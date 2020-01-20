Helena Bonham Carter and Brad Pitt Reunite at SAG Awards, Presumably Don't Talk About Fight Club

Image zoom Brad Pitt (L) and Helena Bonham Carter at the 2020 SAG Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

It’s a Fight Club reunion!

Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter shared a sweet reunion on Sunday night at the 2020 SAG Awards, where they were all smiles as they chatted and embraced each other in a friendly hug during the ceremony in Los Angeles.

While it’s unclear what they were discussing in photos snapped of the two stars, it’s unlikely Pitt, 56, and Bonham Carter, 53, were talking about the underground sparring group from the film — because, as any fan knows, the first (and second!) rule of fight club is, “You do not talk about fight club.”

Released in 1999, Fight Club (based on the book of the same name, by Chuck Palahniuk) tells the story of a “Narrator,” played by Edward Norton, while Pitt’s Tyler Durden is a mental projection of him. Bonham Carter plays Durden’s (and, in turn, the Narrator’s) love interest, Marla Singer.

The initial negative reception to the David Fincher–directed film came as a surprise at the time to Pitt, who earlier this month said that he recalled seeing audience members “just slowly get up from their seats and no one is talking and they kind of disappear from the screening.”

He added during his interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, “I remember looking at Fincher and being like, ‘Oh my God, what the f— did we do? What happened?’ I thought that s— was great.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18444" href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" title="Brad Pitt"] (L) and Helena Bonham Carter in Fight Club 20th Century Fox

Image zoom Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter at the 2020 SAG Awards Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

RELATED: SAG Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

Both Pitt and Bonham Carter took home trophies during the ceremony on Sunday night. Bonham Carter — who was also up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series — took the stage to accept the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series with her castmates from The Crown.

Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, leaped to the stage to accept the award alongside Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne).

“My son’s here — and obviously winning doesn’t mean anything,” the actress joked, before paying tribute to the entire cast of the Netflix show: “Actually there are 249 members of The Crown cast and we’re all working tomorrow and leaving in five minutes.”

“It’s the most fun job and I’m amazed that we get a prize on top of the fun doing it. I’ve had the time of my life,” Bonham Carter said of her work on The Crown, concluding her speech by hilariously recommending the show to the audience: “It’s amazing, how well-produced this thing is.”

Image zoom Helena Bonham Carter (L) at the cast of The Crown at the 2020 SAG Awards ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Brad Pitt at the 2020 SAG Awards Kevork Djansezian/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: The 2020 SAG Awards Are Almost Here! Breaking Down This Year’s Nominations

Pitt, meanwhile, gave what might’ve been the most entertaining speech of the night, cracking joke after joke as he accepted the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role, for his performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

Holding his statuette onstage, Pitt began his acceptance speech by making light of his dating life, saying, “I’m gonna add this to my Tinder profile.”

Pitt then thanked his “brothers” and “sisters” in the acting community, as well as his Once Upon a Time castmates. When listing off his female costars, the star took the time to poke a little fun at director Tarantino, 56, while giving a shout-out to castmates Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning and Margaret Qualley — thanking them for their bare feet.

“Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” he joked, before adding sincerely, “Now, we all know what we do is a team sport and we elevate each other. And I got to work with some amazing, amazing people.”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live Sunday on TNT and TBS.