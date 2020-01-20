Adam Sandler Says Jennifer Aniston Is 'the Best' After She Praises Him in SAG Awards Speech

Jennifer Aniston gave a special nod to her longtime friend and former costar Adam Sandler while accepting her trophy at Sunday’s 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — and he returned the favor on Instagram.

In a sweet post on the social media platform, Sandler praised Aniston, captioning a photo of her standing on the SAG Awards stage.

“Congrats to the great @jenniferaniston for her SAG award and her just being the best,” wrote Sandler, 53.

The former Saturday Night Live star and Aniston have been longtime friends and frequent collaborators. The two both starred in 2011’s Just Go With It, and recently played opposite each other again on the screen as husband and wife in the comedy Murder Mystery, which topped Netflix’s list of most-streamed titles in 2019.

Their bond led Aniston to send some love to Sandler after winning the 2020 SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role on AppleTV’s The Morning Show.

“Oh, Adam Sandler your performance is extraordinary, your magic is real, buddy. I love you,” said Aniston, 50.

She was referencing Sandler’s performance as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems. The daring role earned Sandler praise from critics around the nation as his best work, but it failed to click with nominators, with the actor snubbed for nominations by the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Oscars.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Leon Bennett/Getty

In his initial reaction to the Oscars snub, Sandler joked that there was a plus side to not making the list.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits,” he teased on Twitter.

Sandler also tipped his hat to his former onscreen mom, Kathy Bates, who did receive a nod for her role in the drama Richard Jewell.

“Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama,” he wrote on Twitter, referencing his 1998 football comedy The Waterboy.

Bates, 71, later hilariously responded — tweeting, “I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son. ❤️😎🐐”

Image zoom Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Steve Granitz/WireImage

As for Aniston and Sandler, back in May, the pals appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they took a walk down memory lane and opened up about how they first met.

“We met at Jerry’s Deli in 1990-91,” Aniston said, as Sandler explained that she was dating a friend of his at the time. “It was fun. We had breakfast together,” he said.

“We were friends before Friends,” Aniston added. “[We love each other]. We must have been real family in another life.”

Sandler agreed. “We’re so comfortable with each other,” he said. “She knows my family and I know hers.”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Aniston’s win on Sunday was the first SAG Award she’s nabbed since 1996 when she won with the Friends cast. The prize also comes on the heels of her Golden Globe nomination for the same role.

“Boy did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters,” Aniston said in her acceptance speech of her emotional experience working on The Morning Show.

“Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It was literally about seven months of therapy that covered 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that,” Aniston added.

She also mentioned her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon in her acceptance speech, calling the fellow actress her “partner in crime.”

“I love you girl,” Aniston said. “It took 20 years, but we did it!”