The Incredible Candid Photos Inside the SAG Awards That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

We're going to need Phoebe Waller-Bridge to guest star at the Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez
By Diane J. Cho and Sophie Dodd
January 20, 2020 12:10 AM

Kevin Mazur/Getty

No hard feelings here! Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her Morning Show boss Billy Crudup, showing the bad blood between the pair is onscreen only. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Aniston also made sure to snap a photo with Nicole Kidman, who she starred with in 2011’s Just Go With It alongisde pal Adam Sandler, whom she sweetly shouted out for his critically-acclaimed performance in Uncut Gems during her acceptance speech. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

We just can’t get enough of Fleabag and Hot Priest — er, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Phoebe Waller-Bridge holding hands feels like it should generate enough creative energy to power an entire country — or at least a TV show, starring the two of them.  

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Elizabeth Moss and Andrew Scott looked delighted to see each other as she came over to give him a hug. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sent the internet into a frenzy with their exhuberant reunion backstage after they each took home an award. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Reese Witherspoon and her Big Little Lies daughter Kathyrn Newtown successfully found their light during an impromptu photo shoot. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Sam Rockwell’s longtime love Leslie Bibb couldn’t contain her excitement when his name was announced for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie for his role as Bob Fosse in FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meryl Streep, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern gathered together to take this delightful Big Little Lies family shot.

