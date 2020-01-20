No hard feelings here! Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her Morning Show boss Billy Crudup, showing the bad blood between the pair is onscreen only.
Aniston also made sure to snap a photo with Nicole Kidman, who she starred with in 2011’s Just Go With It alongisde pal Adam Sandler, whom she sweetly shouted out for his critically-acclaimed performance in Uncut Gems during her acceptance speech.
We just can’t get enough of Fleabag and Hot Priest — er, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott.
Jennifer Lopez and Phoebe Waller-Bridge holding hands feels like it should generate enough creative energy to power an entire country — or at least a TV show, starring the two of them.
Elizabeth Moss and Andrew Scott looked delighted to see each other as she came over to give him a hug.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sent the internet into a frenzy with their exhuberant reunion backstage after they each took home an award.
Reese Witherspoon and her Big Little Lies daughter Kathyrn Newtown successfully found their light during an impromptu photo shoot.
Sam Rockwell’s longtime love Leslie Bibb couldn’t contain her excitement when his name was announced for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie for his role as Bob Fosse in FX’s Fosse/Verdon.
Meryl Streep, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern gathered together to take this delightful Big Little Lies family shot.