Screen Actors Guild Awards Shockers: Regina King Shut Out, Margot Robbie Surprises!

The 2019 Screen Actors Guild nominations are in — and they’re full of some shocking surprises and snubs.

Most notable is Regina King, favored to be a frontrunner for the best supporting actress Oscar for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk, who was shut out of the equivalent race at the SAG awards. Her acclaimed film, from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, didn’t receive a single nomination.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her category was full of shockers, including Margot Robbie for her role as Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen of Scots, which up until now hasn’t received any awards love.

Also sneaking into that race is Emily Blunt for A Quiet Place, who additionally scored a best actress nomination for Mary Poppins Returns.

Tatum Mangus/Annapurna Pictures; Parisa Tag / Focus Features

She’s not the only double nominee, with Emma Stone also getting nods for her work in The Favourite as well as her Netflix limited series, Maniac.

Blunt’s husband John Krasinski surprised in the best actor race for drama series for leading Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Hulu.

A lot of actors from the same shows and movies will find themselves competing against each other thanks to some unexpected nominations. Battles include surprise nominee Julia Garner facing off against her Ozark costar Laura Linney in the best actress for a drama series category; Grace and Frankie‘s Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin going head-to-head in the comedy equivalent; Rachel Weisz against Stone for The Favourite; and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy winners Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein.

Emma Stone in Maniac Netflix

Spike Lee’s BlackKklansman did very well, scoring nods for best ensemble, Adam Driver and newcomer John David Washington, who scored a best actor nomination shortly after his Golden Globe nod over a high profile turn from Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong in First Man.

Rami Malek also continues to build buzz for playing Freddie Mercury by earning a best actor nomination, despite the cool critical reception to Bohemian Rhapsody.

One the biggest shocks, no doubt, is Bohemian Rhapsody beating out The Favourite in the best ensemble category, despite The Favourite scoring three nominations for its cast.

RELATED: See All the Nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes

Christian Bale in Vice Greig Fraser/Annapurna Pictures

And the most nominated film of next year’s Golden Globes, the Dick Cheney-skewering biopic Vice, didn’t manage a best ensemble nomination despite nods for its two stars, Christian Bale and Amy Adams.

On the TV end of the spectrum, Westworld was completely left out in the cold despite a recent victory at the Emmys for Thandie Newton, while Laurie Metcalf failed to be recognized for her work in The Conners. The Handmaid’s Tale was also on the receiving end of a surprise omission for Emmy winner Ann Dowd, although her costars Elisabeth Moss and Joseph Fiennes were honored with nods.

The SAG nominations come less than a week after the Golden Globes announced their list of nominees, with Vice‘s 6 nominations standing atop the rest of the movie categories. The big story from last week was the total shutout of This Is Us, NBC’s flagship show that had garnered nominations at every television awards show eligible. The show scored a best ensemble nomination and actor nomination for Sterling K. Brown, but no individual nominations for its female cast.

The 25th annual SAG Awards will take place Sunday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.