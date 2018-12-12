Emily Blunt and Emma Stone Lead 2019 SAG Award Nominees with Two Each

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are often seen as a road to the Oscars — so, who’s in the race this year?
Below, see which of your favorite TV and movie stars have been nominated for the 24th Annual SAG Awards, announced Wednesday morning — less than a week after we learned the nominees for the Golden Globes, the kickoff to awards season.
The 25th annual televised show will present 13 awards — which focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture — for acting in film and television.
Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 star Awkwafina and Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox presented this year’s list of nominees.
See below for the full list of nominees.
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
A Star is Born
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding performance by an actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding performance by an actress in a supporting role
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinsky, Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Barry
Atlanta
Glow
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series or movie
Allison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alex Bornstien, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Leer
Bill Pulman, The Sinner
No announcement has been made as to whether this year’s ceremony will feature a host after Kristen Bell led the show last year. Traditionally, presenters throughout the show took the place of an emcee.
The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.