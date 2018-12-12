Emily Blunt and Emma Stone Lead 2019 SAG Award Nominees with Two Each

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are often seen as a road to the Oscars — so, who’s in the race this year?

Below, see which of your favorite TV and movie stars have been nominated for the 24th Annual SAG Awards, announced Wednesday morning — less than a week after we learned the nominees for the Golden Globes, the kickoff to awards season.

The 25th annual televised show will present 13 awards — which focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture — for acting in film and television.

Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 star Awkwafina and Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox presented this year’s list of nominees.

See below for the full list of nominees.

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

A Star is Born

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding performance by an actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding performance by an actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinsky, Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Barry

Atlanta

Glow

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series or movie

Allison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Bornstien, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Leer

Bill Pulman, The Sinner

No announcement has been made as to whether this year’s ceremony will feature a host after Kristen Bell led the show last year. Traditionally, presenters throughout the show took the place of an emcee.

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.