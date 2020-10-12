Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Joins Social Media to Make Fun of 'True Leader' Trump Ahead of Sequel

Borat is now on social media — and he's trying to connect with President Donald Trump!

Over the weekend, the satirical comedy character made famous by Sacha Baron Cohen invaded several online platforms, including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, to bring his trademark humor to the modern realm.

Cohen, 48, reprises the role of Borat in the upcoming sequel, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video later this month with the lengthy title: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The original movie hit cinemas back in 2006.

Among the scathing, sometimes raunchy, zingers posted on the Borat spoof accounts are takedowns of Trump, 74, and his administration, including the handling of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has so far led to the deaths of more than 210,000 Americans.

"Premiere Trump true leader - he have prove himself stronger than more than 200,000 of his American subjects!" read one Borat tweet, calling out the president for bragging about his recovery from the virus.

Another post added, "Trump so strong he did not even need to drink bleach to stay alive!"

In a mock TIME magazine cover that reads "IT ME" shared on Instagram, Cohen appears as Borat removing a Trump mask, which he used to transform into the president in the upcoming sequel. "Premiere Trump Thank you for giving me fantastic head for the last four years," read a caption shared with the image.

Cohen didn't leave out TikTok either. The star playfully recorded a few TikTok clips that were also shared on his Twitter feed, including one in which he participated in the viral shoe flip transition challenge."I first Kazakh ever on DikTok! Please follow to look on me dance to popular music totally nude!" he wrote with one TikTok.

The original Borat, with the full title including Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, followed the titular character, a reporter from Kazakhstan, as he went on a mission to meet Pamela Anderson.

The comedy went on to gross more than $265 million worldwide at the box office, giving Cohen the platform to create future characters and movies like Bruno and The Dictator.

In 2007, Cohen said he'd be retiring the Borat character but then reprised the character briefly before the 2016 Election to warn Americans about voting for Trump.