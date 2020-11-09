Sacha Baron Cohen Rescinds Job Offer to Donald Trump After Election Loss: Your Performance Was 'Sad'

"Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded," the Borat actor tweeted

Sacha Baron Cohen is taking back a job offer that he made to Donald Trump in light of Trump losing the 2020 presidential election.

Last month, the 49-year-old actor jokingly tweeted Trump, 74, that he had a job for him after the president mocked Cohen and reportedly called him "a creep" while speaking with reporters.

"Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20," he wrote at the time. "Let’s talk!"

Then, on Saturday, after Joe Biden was announced as the president-elect of the United States, Cohen once again teased Trump — who refuses to accept the election's results.

Rescinding his initial offer to the president, Cohen wrote, "Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded."

Cohen and Trump's beef began earlier this year after the president was asked if he had seen Cohen's Borat sequel, which features Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Trump told reporters that he thought Cohen was a "phony guy" and "a creep," telling them, "I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way," referring to Cohen.

"That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny," Trump added at the time, according to journalist Steve Herman. "To me, he’s a creep."

Cohen's Borat 2 has been embroiled in some controversy for showing Giuliani, 76, in a compromising position.

In a scene, actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat's daughter in the movie, poses as a journalist interviewing Giuliani. After their interview, Bakalova invites the former New York mayor into a hotel bedroom for a drink and tries to take off Giuliani's microphone. Then, Giuliani leans back onto a bed and appears to put his hand down the front of his pants. It is unclear if Giuliani is adjusting his shirt.

Cohen runs into the scene as a costumed Borat, saying, "She’s 15. She’s too old for you." (Actress Bakalova is 24 years old.)

Giuliani said in a statement on Twitter that he did nothing inappropriate and called the scene a "complete fabrication."

"I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," Giuliani wrote on Twitter. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

In response, Borat's Twitter account shared a video, where Cohen dressed as the character and addressed the scandal directly.