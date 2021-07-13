The billboard, which was featured on a Massachusetts interstate, saw the actor's infamous character giving a thumbs up and exclaiming, "It's Nice!"

Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Cannabis Company for Using an Image of Him as Borat Without Permission

Sacha Baron Cohen is taking legal action against a cannabis company that used his Borat character's likeness on a billboard.

According to a lawsuit filed on Monday, the 49-year-old actor is suing Solar Therapeutics for copyright infringement, false advertising and misappropriation of his right of publicity over the advertisement, which was previously located on a Massachusetts interstate.

The billboard, as seen in a photograph in the lawsuit, saw Cohen's infamous character giving a thumbs up and exclaiming, "It's Nice!"

"By use of the Billboard, the Defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business," attorney David Condon wrote in the complaint. "To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money."

"Mr. Baron Cohen has turned down countless opportunities to license his name and/or likeness for other commercial advertising in the United States. He believes such advertising would weaken his credibility as an actor and as a serious social activist," the suit added. "... Mr. Baron Cohen and his company [Please You Can Touch] never have allowed their Borat character to be used for advertising or marketing of any product or service anywhere, other than television series or films involving Borat."

Cohen's legal team said that Solar Therapeutics "took a gamble" in using a picture of the actor's character under the assumption he would never see the advertisement. The suit also states that Cohen is "highly protective" of his image.

Another reason the Golden Globe-winning actor does not want his likeness featured on the billboard in the New England state is because he does not agree with cannabis use.

"With his 'Ali G' character, portrayed by Mr. Baron Cohen in the HBO television series Da Ali G Show, Mr. Baron Cohen has spent much of his career making a mockery of 'stoner' culture – a culture which the Defendants' Billboard overtly celebrates," the complaint notes. "In addition, Mr. Baron Cohen was born into an Orthodox Jewish family; he is an Observant Jew; and he is proud of his cultural heritage. He does not wish to be involved in the heated controversy among the Orthodox Jewish community about whether cannabis can be used under Jewish traditions, customs, and rules."

"... Cannabis remains a controversial product that Mr. Baron Cohen has no interest in endorsing, promoting, or advertising," the suit adds. "He would be appalled if his young children were to discover, mistakenly or otherwise, that he was associated with the promotion of cannabis."

After Cohen's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Solar Therapeutics, the company revealed that the billboard had been taken down, but it has declined to pay Cohen, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Cohen is now seeking "market value compensation, statutory treble damages, and punitive and other damages, estimated to be in a total amount of at least $9 million," according to the lawsuit.