Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have been together since 2002 and share three kids

Sacha Baron Cohen Says He's 'Lucky' to Have 'Very, Very Understanding' Wife Isla Fisher

Sacha Baron Cohen knows he has a good one by his side.

The actor's hit sequel Borat: Subsequent Movie Film won two Golden Globes on Sunday night. By his side was wife Isla Fisher, who appeared virtually with the actor during his acceptance speeches.

Baron Cohen, 49, spoke about the support Fisher, 45, gives him while talking to reporters after his wins.

"It's impossible to make a movie like this without having an incredibly supporting spouse," Baron Cohen said. "You know, I went and made two movies in the last 12 months: [The Trial of the] Chicago Seven and Borat 2. And these aren't normal shoot days; you're calling up sometimes at the end of the day and just saying, 'I was lucky to make it out in one piece today,' so you need a very, very understanding wife. And I'm very lucky to have it."

Fisher and Baron Cohen first started dating in 2002 and have been married since 2010. They share daughters Olive and Elula, and son Montgomery.

During the show, Baron Cohen gave a heartfelt acknowledgement to his wife while accepting the best picture, comedy award.

"Thank you to my incredibly patient wife Isla, who has put up with all my madness."

The Borat sequel once against stars Baron Cohen as the fictional Kazakhstani journalist alongside Maria Bakalova as his daughter, Tutar. The two get up to no good as they come to America and interact with a slew of people who have no idea they're part of a movie.

Despite the continued success, Baron Cohen has called it quits on playing the iconic character again.

"It got too dangerous," Baron Cohen said of filming the first two movies. "There were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don't want to do that too many times in your life. I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I'm not doing it again. I'm going to stay with the scripted stuff."